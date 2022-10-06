Arctic Monkeys Tickets Are Now on Sale—Here’s How to Get Them For a Discount Before They Sell Out

Don’t have Arctic Monkeys tickets? Don’t worry because Arctic Monkeys tickets to The Car Tour are still on sale, and there’s a way to score them for even cheaper than their current price.

The Arctic Monkeys are an English rock band formed in Sheffield, England, in 2002. The group consists of four members: Alex Turner (lead vocals and guitar); Jamie Cook (guitar and keyboards); Nick O’Malley (bass guitar and backing vocals); and Matt Helders (drums and backing vocals.) The band debuted in 2005 with their first single, “Five Minutes With Arctic Monkeys” from their debut album, Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not. The group went on to score two number-one singles on the UK Singles Chart: “I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor” and “When the Sun Goes Down,” as well as release seven studio albums: 2006’s Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not; 2007’s Favourite Worst Nightmare; 2009’s Humbug; 2011’s Suck It and See; 2013’s AM; 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino; and 2022’s The Car.

“The name of the band seems to allude to how limited the expectations were,” Turner told The Guardian in 2022 of the meaning behind the Arctic Monkeys’ band name. “If you realised you were gonna be doing this 20 years later, you might’ve had another hour in that meeting.” Turner also told The Guardian about how the band’s music has changed over the years. “I like the idea that I’m getting better at the … I sort of want to say distillation,” he said. “I think I’m better at picking the moment to expose the idea behind the song. But you have to be comfortable with the idea that things don’t have to be a pop song.”

In October 2022, the Arctic Monkeys announced their 2023 North American tour starting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in August 2023 and ending in Inglewood, California, in September 2023. So where can fans buy Arctic Monkeys tickets? Read on for how to buy Arctic Monkeys tickets to The Car Tour—and for a discount.

Where to buy Arctic Monkeys tickets

Where can fans buy Arctic Monkeys tickets to The Car Tour? Arctic Monkeys tickets to The Car Tour went on sale for their North American dates in September 2022 and sold out almost immediately. While Arctic Monkeys tickets are almost sold out on Ticketmaster, they’re still on sale on trusted resale sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats, which offers $15 off of orders of $125 or more with the code SC15—a 12 percent savings. Read on for how to buy Arctic Monkeys tickets so you don’t miss The Car Tour.

What are Arctic Monkeys’ The Car Tour dates?

The Arctic Monkeys’ The Car Tour dates for North America start on August 25, 2023, at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and end at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on September 29, 2023. See the Arctic Monkeys’ full The Car Tour dates below.

Friday, August 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday, September 8, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Monday, September 11, 2023 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Friday, September 15, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Monday, September 18, 2023 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Friday, September 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 29, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum

What is Arctic Monkeys’ The Car Tour set list?

The Arctic Monkeys’ The Car Tour set list won’t be known until their first concert at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 25, 2023, however, it’s assumed that most of the songs will be from the Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album, The Car. See the full track list for The Car below.

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” “Sculptures of Anything Goes” “Jet Skis on the Moat” “Body Paint” “The Car” “Big Ideas” “Hello You” “Mr Schwartz” “Perfect Sense”

In an interview with Big Issue in 2022, Turner explained the inspiration for The Car. “It’s a response I’ve had to other things we’ve composed, this idea of something sounding ‘cinematic’ – I never completely subscribe to it – but it’s louder this time. In the early responses from people,” he said. He continued, “You get all these ideas people have that there should be some kind of visual reflection for that reason. I don’t necessarily agree – it’s still just a record to me. But if it evokes these kinds of things that make you think…”

