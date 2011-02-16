Arctic Monkeys Release New Single

The Arctic Monkeys released their new song, “Crying Lightning” yesterday. This single is the first studio version of their upcoming album “Humbug,” a collaboration between The Arctic Monkeys and the Queens of Stone Age guitarist Josh Homme. (I love that name. It’s like the French equivalent of being named John Everyman.)

Homme is producing the album and is pushing The Arctic Monkeys from their realm of comfort and into foreign territory, which he refers to as “Desert Monkeys.” However, I’m kind of sure the arctic is by definition also a desert, but whatever. I see Homme’s point.

This first single is already a testament to Homme’s influence on the band as “Crying Lightning” is a step in a dark new direction for the Arctic Monkeys. Humbug is slated for an August 25th release with pre-orders already available.