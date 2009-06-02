Arctic Monkeys Prep New Album

I think the Arctic Monkeys are trying to one up Bon Iver for, “Most Inconveniently Located Studio to Record In.” The Arctic Monkeys are currently in the Mojave Desert working with producers James Ford and Josh Homme, lead singer of Queens of the Stone Age. Ummm… If I wanted to be aggravated by my journey to record a record, I would just do it in Queens while still living in Brooklyn; I swear, Satan invented that commute.

The Arctic Monkeys have not announced a title for the album but the track list is out now (see below) and the LP is scheduled for a US release August 25th.

My Propeller

Crying Lightning

Dangerous Animals

Secret Door

Potion Approaching

Fire and the Thud

Cornerstone

Dance Little Liar

Pretty Visitors

The Jeweller’s Hands

The untitled Arctic Monkeys album will be out on Domino.