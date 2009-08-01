Arctic Monkeys Play Blue Comet Stage at All Points West

The Arctic Monkeys have been on a viral media rampage recently leaking preview footage of their music video, “Crying Lightning” (a day before the video came out) and then providing NME magazine with a live stream to preview their new album.

Their performance on the Blue Comet stage at All Points West perpetuates their upcoming album, “Humbug” promotion. Playing a combination of unheard songs such as, “Cornerstone” and old favorites such as, “I Bet That You Look Good on the Dance Floor” makes for a very dynamic show that highlights the band’s growth across their three albums. Their collaboration with producer Josh Homme on Humbug and the influence he’s had on their music is very apparent. Contrasting “View From the Afternoon” and “Crying Lightning,” it’s easy to note the gritty sound and darker influences on the music. Lead singer Alex Turner’s voice however is still extremely raw and distinct—;a constant across the Arctic Monkeys’ musical board.

Although everyone loves to hear their favorite songs, it’s refreshing to hear the Arctic Monkeys actually perform songs—;not just repeat their album. Playing with time and new harmonies, the Arctic Monkeys keep their audience engaged and not just passively listening to songs they know by heart.

I don’t know if it’s the accents or the boyish hair that is reaching the same length as the boys of The Horrors but the Arctic Monkeys come across so endearing. Lead singer Alex Turner introduces his next song (an old favorite, “Fluorescent Adolescent”) as if the Acrtic Monkeys aren’t known by this swarm of people. Like… Oh yes, I think I’ve heard of you… You are only an international sensation and currently dating model Alexa Chung.

Humbug is slated for release on August 25th on Domino.

Acrtic Monkeys Set List from All Points West:

Pretty Visitors

This House is a Circus

Brianstorm

If You Were There, Beware

Potion Approaching

Flourescent Adolescent

Cornerstone

The View From the Afternoon

I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

My Propeller

Do Me a Favour

Crying Lightning