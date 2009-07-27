Arctic Monkeys Debut New Music Video and Song

Over the weekend, the Arctic Monkeys released the music video for their new single “Crying Lightning.” “Crying Lightning” is off their upcoming album Humbug due out on August 25.

The video features the Arctic Monkeys in a glorified gondola that apparently has an amazing sound system. The Arctic Monkeys ride around in a tumultuous sea until they encounter giant translucent versions of themselves in the sea. It makes sense that they would be scared of themselves– aren’t we all our own worst enemy? Our own worst critic? Think about it, I haven’t.

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

The Artic Monkeys also released a new single off the album called “My Propeller” and you can preview it here. The Arctic Monkeys’ album Humbug will be out on August 25 on Domino.