INVESTMENT PIECE: Arco Floor Lamp, $2,696, at dwr.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: The iconic Arco Floor Lamp was born in 1962 when brothers Achille and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni sought to solve the problem of creating a ceiling lamp that did not actually require drilling into one’s ceiling. This lamp, comprised of an arched steel stem and Carrara marble base, has been included in countless museum exhibits over the past four decades and is part of MoMa’s permanent collection. This classic lamp will breathe new light into your apartment for years to come.



COST PER DAY (if used daily for a year): $7.39