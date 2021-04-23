Harry & Meghan Are Giving Archie ‘All the Attention’ Before His Baby Sister Comes

Ready to be a big bro. Archie’s reaction to Meghan Markle’s pregnancy with baby 2 is pure excitement to be an older brother. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in February 2021 that they’re expecting a second child. “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement at the time.

But what does Archie think about no longer being an only child soon? Well, a source told Us Weekly on Friday, April 23, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son is “excited” to have a sibling. “Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help,” the insider said. The source also claimed that Meghan and Harry “are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one.”

While their son is still an only child, though, Meghan and Harry are “trying to give Archie all the attention he can handle right now” before they have focus their time on their newborn.

In a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Meghan and Harry confirmed that they’re expecting a baby girl before confirming that their family is done with two kids. “It’s a girl,” Harry said before confirming that he and Meghan are set with two children. “Two it is.” The couple also revealed to Oprah that the baby’s due date is in the summer.

When asked about his reaction to having a daughter, Harry said, “Amazing. Just grateful. To have any child, any one or two, would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more could you ask for? Now we’ve got our family, the four of us and our two dogs. It’s great.”

During her Oprah interview, Meghan also revealed why she rarely shares photos of Archie, defending it as her “basic right to privacy.” If you’re at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, ‘Oh, my gosh, your kid’s so cute,” she said. “That’s fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?’ You go, ‘No. This is the picture I’m comfortable sharing with you.'”