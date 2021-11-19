Lili’s Birth Was a Major ‘Adjustment’ For Archie—Here’s What Their Relationship Is Like Now

Ever since the birth of his little sister, fans have wondered how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eldest son has been feeling about being a big brother these days. Well, according to Mom Meghan, it was an “adjustment” at first for everyone—but Archie and Lilibet‘s relationship is now stronger than ever.

The Duchess of Sussex gave fans insight into her kids’ relationship during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 18, 2021. Meghan, who welcomed her daughter Lilibet in June 2021 with her husband Prince Harry, revealed that their first child Archie is enjoying his role as a big brother. When asked, “Is he a good big brother?” the Duchess replied, “He loves being a big brother!”

Meghan continued, “Someone told H [Harry] and I that when you have one kid it’s a hobby, and two children is parenting. Suddenly we realized, oh right, everyone talks about what it’s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have that moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun…oh, this is how it is now.'” Ellen, for her part, replied: “Well, he’s sweet!”

The Duchess went on to give an update about her daughter, noting that the 5-month-old has already started teething. Meghan admitted that she would do “anything to relieve that” pain for her, to which Ellen joked, “Tequila, anything.” The Suits alum, for her part, replied, “That’s Auntie Ellen for you!” Ellen then quipped, “That’s why I don’t have kids.”

While on Ellen, Meghan also debuted a sweet new photo of Archie, who was born in May 2019. In the photo—which you can see above—Archie was dressed in a gray long-sleeved tee, yellow rainboots and jeans while playing in the Sussexes’ family chicken coop at home in Montecito, California. Meghan noted that their family is “very happy” there. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have yet to share a full photo of Lilibet, but a partial shot of their daughter could be seen in a video for Meghan’s 40th birthday in August 2021.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship—from their wedding and how they met, to the birth of their first son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

