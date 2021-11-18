Meghan Just Revealed Archie & Lili’s ‘Fun’ Halloween Costumes—Here’s What They Dressed Up As

Meghan Markle just revealed what Archie and Lilibet‘s Halloween costumes were this year—and based on her description, we can only imagine just how adorable these royal babies looked.

The 40-year-old Suits alum appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, November 18, to gush about her family with Prince Harry. The Sussexes, who now live in Montecito, California, share 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and 5-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana. According to Meghan, the family of four spent their Halloween at home this year—but not without trying to get in on some spooky season “fun” for the kids. “We were home, and we saw you guys, which was great,” the Duchess of Sussex told Ellen, who lives nearby in Montecito. “We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all,” Meghan admitted.

Still, the kids dressed up—even if only for a moment. “Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes,” Meghan said, before revealing her daughter Lili’s costume. “She was a little skunk, like Flower from Bambi,” the mother of two gushed.

While Archie and Lili may not be the biggest fans of Halloween just yet, the holiday marks a special time for their parents. Before they got married, Meghan and Harry had one of their best dates on one Halloween night. “He came to see me in Toronto and our friends and his cousin, [Princess] Eugenie, and now her husband, Jack [Brooksbank], they came as well,” Meghan said of her secret date with Harry.

“The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to have one fun night out on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” Meghan added. “It was a post-apocalypse theme, so we had all of this very bizarre costuming on and we were able to have one final fun night out.”

Meghan and Harry’s secret Halloween date was previously detailed in biographer Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, which revealed—among other royal bombshells—that Meghan and Harry snuck out to the party after only four months of dating.

“They especially didn’t feel like spending Halloween in private, as there was so much to celebrate,” Scobie and Durand wrote in a Grazia excerpt of Finding Freedom. “Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one of their favorite holidays.” Finding Freedom also notes that the venue of the party at the time had a strict no-photos policy, which seemed to ensure that Meghan and Harry’s privacy would be maintained at the Halloween bash. “A cocktail or so into the party, they were both feeling relaxed, absorbing the Halloween spirit,” the authors wrote.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship—from their wedding and how they met, to the birth of their first son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.