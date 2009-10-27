StyleCaster
Archetype Showroom Spring 2010 Collections

Archetype Showroom Spring 2010 Collections

Meg
by

Archetype Showroom needs no introduction. They house some of the best young talent in the industry. I’m positive you’ve seen all three publicists; Audrey Gingras, May Kwok, and Steven Rojas at various events, parties, shoots, small gatherings on rooftops, and every happening in town. Take a look at a few of the offerings from their designers for Spring 2010. Drool now, buy next spring.

image

Lovely jewels from Digby & Iona.

image

The Archetype showroom is also an art gallery. I’m in love with the wood plank floors and I’m tempted to just move right in.

image

The Steven Rojas we all know and love.

image

I can imagine our photographer, Mark Iontasca, wearing everything on this rack.

image

image

image

Audrey demonstrating how to wear these crazy, insane, out of this world, and awesome Navajo print April 77 pants.

image

I want.

image

Jessica Karcher, StyleCaster Market Editor.

image

May shows me her favorite piece from the Kaylee Tankus collection.

image

image

I’m a little bit in love with this cobalt blue Quail party dress and grey bustier.

image

image

A signature printed dress by Eskell.

image

image

image

Yellow raincoat and yummy printed cardigan are both by YMC.

image

This simple floor length Hengst dress is a perfectly understated evening dress. I will want to live in this come spring.

image

Cheers!

Follow Archetype Showroom on Twitter @ArchetypeNYC

