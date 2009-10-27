Archetype Showroom Spring 2010 Collections

Archetype Showroom needs no introduction. They house some of the best young talent in the industry. I’m positive you’ve seen all three publicists; Audrey Gingras, May Kwok, and Steven Rojas at various events, parties, shoots, small gatherings on rooftops, and every happening in town. Take a look at a few of the offerings from their designers for Spring 2010. Drool now, buy next spring.

Lovely jewels from Digby & Iona.

The Archetype showroom is also an art gallery. I’m in love with the wood plank floors and I’m tempted to just move right in.

The Steven Rojas we all know and love.

I can imagine our photographer, Mark Iontasca, wearing everything on this rack.

Audrey demonstrating how to wear these crazy, insane, out of this world, and awesome Navajo print April 77 pants.

I want.

Jessica Karcher, StyleCaster Market Editor.

May shows me her favorite piece from the Kaylee Tankus collection.

I’m a little bit in love with this cobalt blue Quail party dress and grey bustier.

A signature printed dress by Eskell.

Yellow raincoat and yummy printed cardigan are both by YMC.

This simple floor length Hengst dress is a perfectly understated evening dress. I will want to live in this come spring.

Cheers!

