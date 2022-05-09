Arcade Fire Tickets Are Going on Sale Soon—Here’s How to Get $15 Off For Their World Tour

With another album in the bag, Arcade Fire tour tickets are officially in high demand—and luckily, we’ve got all the tips for how to snag a discounted ticket (or two) to their show.

The Canadian indie rock group, which is helmed by married couple Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, released their critically acclaimed sixth studio album, WE, on May 6, 2022. The record—the bulk of which was written before 2020—marks their last album featuring bandmember Will Butler before his departure from the band in 2021. “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete,” he tweeted in 2022. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed—and the band has changed—over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.”

Will’s older brother and former bandmate, Win, addressed his amicable exit from the band during an interview with NME published in May 2022. “He’s our family and everyone in the band’s family, and he’s such a brilliant guy—he has so many things that just aren’t this band.” He added, “And on a human level, he’s got three young children, he just has so much other stuff to do. We’re fully supportive of his path, and can’t wait to see it.”

During their interview with NME, Arcade Fire bandleaders Win and Régine also opened up about their process behind making the new album. “I think when we were making these songs, we weren’t sure what world we were making it for,” Win shared. “There’s so many precarious things in the world and so much to have anxiety about, but I’ve been trying to really appreciate these moments when I’m in them. When the world is a beautiful place, I’m trying to allow myself to appreciate it in a way that I wouldn’t have before.”

For fans of Arcade Fire, there is perhaps no better moment to appreciate than getting to see the band live in concert. Of course, you’ll have to have tickets first! For everything there is to know about Arcade Fire’s 2022 tour—including the best way to get discounted Arcade Fire tickets—keep on reading ahead.

When do Arcade Fire tickets go on sale?

Arcade Fire tickets for all dates are on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. local time.

Beginning on May 9, 2022, Verizon will also offer an exclusive presale for the Arcade Fire 2022 tour in the U.S. through their customer loyalty program, Verizon Up. Members will have first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning at 10 a.m. local time until May 12, 2022, at 10 p.m. In addition, Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all U.S. dates beginning May 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. until May 12, 2022, at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

How to buy Arcade Fire tickets

So, what’s the best way to buy Arcade Fire tickets? Up ahead, we’ve included a few options to secure Arcade Fire tickets this year—including discounted tickets using our exclusive discount code for entry to Arcade Fire’s 2022 World Tour. Arcade Fire will offer general and VIP ticket options for each show. VIP packages include premium tickets, a pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed and exclusive merchandise and more.

For $15 off of $125 or more, use the code SC15 at checkout

Visit Stubhub.com and search for “ Arcade Fire “ Sort by Date, Distance and Price Select the Event Date of your choice To filter your options, check off fields for Sort By Lowest Price, Best Value and Best Seats in the sidebar Create or sign into your account, check out and enjoy Arcade Fire’s 2022 World Tour !

Visit Ticketmaster.com and search for “ Arcade Fire .” Select See Tickets on the event date of your choice To sort by price, click either “Lowest Price” or slide the price scale to see tickets within your range Check out and enjoy Arcade Fire’s 2022 World Tour !

What are Arcade Fire’s 2022 Tour Dates?

You can check out the full list of Arcade Fire’s 2022 WE World Tour dates below, and find tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Arcade Fire World Tour Dates 2022

08/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

09/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *

09/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena *

09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *

09/08 – London, UK @ The O2 *

09/11 – Lille, FR @ Zenith *

09/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *

09/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena *

09/15 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *

09/17 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum *

09/18 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

09/21 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center *

09/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

09/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

09/25 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena *

09/26 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith de Nantes *

09/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *

09/29 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

10/01 – Warsaw, PL @ OS Torwar *

10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

11/01 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ^

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

11/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^

11/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum ^

11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

* = w/ Feist

^ = w/ Beck

Tickets for Arcade Fire's 2022 World Tour are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

