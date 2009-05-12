Arcade Fire Helps Raise Money for Charity

What could possibly make you love Arcade Fire more? They’re incredible musicians. They also contributed their talent to the Dark Was the Night compilation to raise money for AIDS research. They’ve performed for the Obama campaign staff members to demonstrate their support.

Now, Arcade Fire is selling an exclusive 250 copies of their Miroir Noir DVD with all its proceeds going to Partners in Health— a nonprofit organization that helps provide health care and health education for countries in need. The deluxe DVD is $250 and includes the signed DVD and a signed hand silk-screened poster.