Aquatalia Shoes: 7 Italian Styles That Deserve A Spot in Your Closet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing I love more than getting dressed up for a special event. Whether it’s a wedding, a birthday party or a “just because” dinner out, putting on a fancy outfit, adding an extra swipe of lipstick and slipping into a pair of heels is my idea of fun. On the other hand, there’s nothing I hate more than when I get to the event and immediately want to take my heels off. Finding cute, comfortable heels that can support a long night of standing is not an easy feat (or feet, get it?). However, Aquatlia, an Italian shoe company, might have just unlocked the key to a great night out. These Aquatalia shoes have wide heels, thick platforms, adjustable straps and soft leather—a winning formula for style and comfort.

If you aren’t already familiar with the brand, Aquatalia merges luxury footwear with comfort and wearability. The shoes retail at a higher price point but are built for longevity—you’ll definitely be able to get your money’s worth. While the brand makes all styles of shoes from sneakers to boots, I’m eyeing the selection of heels for spring and summer. Plenty of the styles, like the embossed leather kitten heels or heeled sandals, work for both the office and after-work festivities. Or, you can opt for a statement shoe like a tall platform or cork wedges to get you through every event on your calendar.

Keep reading for the seven Aquatalia heel styles that are trending for spring and summer.

Melly Heels

This silver pair of heels has a slight platform and a heel that measures a little under three inches. Whether you wear these to a summer wedding or the office, you’re guaranteed to rack up compliments. Be sure to size up half a size because they run small.

Jilianna Wedges

What many consider the most comfortable heel option is finally having a comeback. Wedges are back and better than ever. This pair has an earthy crochet wedge and a slingback heel cutout. The rest of the shoe is made out of a suede material so just be sure you’re not wearing these in wet grass or in the rain.

Rubie Heels

These embossed leather heels are the definition of chic. The heel height is lower so you can easily wear them for long periods of time. The straps are sleek and minimal which will also give you a chance to show off the cute nail polish color you chose at your pedicure.

Dafne Platforms

Want to give your outfit a literal boost? These platforms will do just that! The buckle strap and strappy top will ensure that these stay on your feet when you’re walking around (and towering over everyone). The brown embossed leather gives this pair a boho feel.

Elene Platforms

These cork platform sandals can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Wear them with your cutest floral dress or with that pair of trousers you haven’t had a chance to get hemmed yet.

Harla Sandals

I love the unique green shade of these leather sandals. These are a great option if you want a lower heel height. Be sure to size up half a size for the right fit.

Marina Wedges

These wave wedges are perfect for your next beach vacation. Pair them with a linen skirt for the ultimate out-of-office look.