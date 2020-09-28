Aquarius, Your October Horoscope Is All About Seeking Adventure

Where will you go? Who will you meet? What will you do? These are questions that need answering, Aquarius! The sun is in your ninth house of adventure and your Aquarius October 2020 horoscope is all about taking a step back and looking at the big picture. If your perspective is too narrow and your thinking too rigid, you’ll miss out on all sorts of opportunities this month. And when the full moon on October 1 sends electricity to your third house of communication, your desire to learn will reach new heights. But don’t just sit there and absorb information—speak your mind and let others know what you think!

You may even feel inclined to deepen your belief system or renew your faith altogether when the new moon takes place on October 16. There are so many different ways to see things—why not take a chance on a different path? Would you consider trying out a new perspective to see if it casts the world in a more beautiful light? Take a look at things from a different angle and don’t be surprised if you love what you find.

You may start craving a deeper and more transcendent idea of intimacy when Venus enters your eighth house of death and rebirth on October 2. Your powers of seduction will be impossible to resist during this time, Aquarius, so try something new in the bedroom and open your heart to the person you’re passionate about. Enjoy your downtime and privacy during this time, because when Venus enters your adventurous ninth house on October 27, you’ll feel like gallivanting about the world and creating new experiences with all sorts of exciting people!

Unfortunately, you may experience some confusion regarding your professional life this month, especially when Mercury stations retrograde in your 10th house of social status. You may feel like you’re not sure where your career is headed next, frustrated about the fact that things aren’t moving fast enough. You’re exactly where you’re meant to be, Aquarius, and this confusion won’t last forever! When Mercury rolls back into your expansive ninth house on October 27, you’ll realize there’s something larger at work here. The universe functions in mysterious ways, but trust it will provide for you in due time.