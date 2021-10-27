Aquarius, Your November Horoscope Asks You To Embrace Self-Love

This month, you’re tapping into your ambitious side, Aqua! Your Aquarius November 2021 horoscope begins with a brilliant opportunity to focus on your professional goals and zero in on everything you’re ready to accomplish. On November 4, a new moon will highlight your driven 10th house, encouraging you to prove yourself as a worthy competitor.

While you’re busy making moves, you may feel more sensitive to your relationships as of November 5. This is when Venus will enter your quiet and introspective 12th house, encouraging you to embrace healing in your love life and to connect with another person on a deeper spiritual level. This is also when Mercury will enter your authoritative 10th house, putting you in the right mindset to tackle the plans you’re ready to set into motion. And remember—it’s all about who you know. Don’t be afraid to introduce yourself to another professional you admire!

Although all this ambitious energy can take you to the top, you don’t want to put the cart before the horse. On November 10, Mercury will join forces with Mars, which could add enough urgency to make you feel like you need to skip a few important steps in order to get ahead. As the Mercury-Mars conjunction squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, you may feel like you’re putting too much pressure on yourself before you’re ready. Don’t forget to step back and take the time you need—this is a journey, not a race!

If your inner critic feels difficult to ignore, you should embrace self-love by November 12. As the sun forms a trine with Neptune, it will help you reconnect with your dream, the one that gets you out of bed every morning. Remember what you’re fighting so hard for, Aqua!

Be extra kind to yourself by November 19. This is when a lunar eclipse could blow your mind as it sends electricity to your fourth house of home and family. This might lead to a lot of changes that affect you on a personal level. If it feels like your world has turned upside down, know that it will all be OK! You’re just getting used to a few adjustments.

Get ready for a social and savvy Sagittarius season! Beginning on November 21, the sun will send excitement to your 11th house of community, inspiring you to reconnect with your extended network and get involved in a few group endeavors. You know you’ve got charisma, babe!