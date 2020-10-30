Your Aquarius November Horoscope Says It’s Time To Activate Boss Mode

This month, you’re realizing that success doesn’t just happen. You’ve gotta put in the work, Aquarius! Luckily, your Aquarius November 2020 horoscope shows that you’re in the right mindset to compete for the best and prove your worth. The sun is in your 10th house of career, so you’re radiating authority, responsibility and maturity. It’s time to think about whether or not you’re on the right path and then put your whole heart into accomplishing your dreams. When Mercury enters your ambitious 10th house on November 10, you’re seeing prime opportunities for growth and starting to think like a boss.

If you feel like you’ve been scatterbrained and disorganized lately, fear not. Energetic Mars will finally station direct after a long retrograde on November 13, activating your intelligent third house of communication and helping you learn faster, get more work done and talk to all sorts of interesting people. Prepare to be a busy bee this month, Aquarius. Your schedule is filling up faster than ever and you’re loving every minute of it—but remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint!

However, if there’s a goal you’re really trying to focus all your energy on, begin the process on November 15, when the new moon sends motivation to your 10th house of social status. This is not just about what you know you’ve accomplished; it’s also about your reputation and whether you’re projecting the image of someone your superiors want to hire. Get your head in the game, Aquarius, because people are really paying attention to what you’ve been up to.

You might even meet a mentor who shows you the ropes when affectionate Venus enters your 10th house on November 21. There’s still so much to learn, Aquarius, so if someone you look up to takes an interest in you, listen to what they have to say.