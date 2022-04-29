Aquarius—Your May Horoscope Says You’re Taking On A New Responsibility

Scroll To See More Images

Brace yourself, because this month is gonna be a doozy, Aquarius. After all, your Aquarius May 2022 horoscope begins with a powerful opportunity to create change in your life. However, as the sun joins forces with Uranus in Taurus on May 5, you may feel somewhat tied down, as if you don’t know how to make your loved ones happy. This uncertainty is encouraging you to break away from meddlesome traditions and start writing your own!

Although Mercury retrograde begins on May 10, this retrograde doesn’t have to be a negative experience. After all, this retrograde will take place in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, baby. Although you may feel compelled to make a few bad decisions, you know that sometimes bad decisions can lead to the most exciting memories. Just remember to keep your instincts in check! As Jupiter enters your third house of communication on May 10, you may even feel excitement brewing in your social life, as though everyone wants to talk to you.

However, you may get a sobering dose of reality around May 16, when a lunar eclipse in Scorpio cuts it close to your 10th house of career. You may be coming to terms with a major change in your professional path. Leave behind your dead-end job and start looking for work that’s far more fulfilling! Don’t expect instant results, but trust that the universe knows what it’s doing. Eclipses *always* speed you up toward your ultimate destiny.

When Mercury retrogrades back into your fourth house of home and family on May 22, you may begin to gain some clarity surrounding the conflicts and resentments that need healing. Although you may not feel the comfort in your sacred space that you deserve, clearing the air is the first step toward purifying the energy of your home!

By May 29, you may feel totally inspired by an idea or enraptured by your ability to learn new things. As Mars joins forces with Jupiter in Aries, you’re absorbing details like a sponge and you may even be leading the charge in your own neighborhood. As the month comes to an end, you’ll be readying yourself for an exciting ride. On May 30, a new moon in Gemini will rise in your creative fifth house, planting the seed of an artistic masterpiece. You’ll never know whether you’re the next Picasso if you don’t at least try!