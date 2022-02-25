Aquarius, Your March Horoscope Includes Major Money Moves

You’re making so much progress this month, especially when it comes to your finances! Because your Aquarius March 2022 horoscope begins with an opportunity to set some bold money-related goals, you’re already starting the month off strong. On March 2, the New Moon in Pisces will inspire something new in your second house of material belongings, encouraging you to attain a level of wealth that fulfills your needs. Remember—you get to decide how you determine something’s value, so if you think it’s worth it, then it’s worth it!

Because the sun joins forces with Jupiter in Pisces on March 2, you might be on the verge of a hefty payday. Pay attention to money and where it’s coming from, because there’s a strong chance your wallet is about to get that much larger. And as Venus and Mars join forces in Aquarius on March 6, you’re embracing a level of passion, confidence and self-love that inspires you to make sure your needs are met.

Luckily, you won’t have to try hard, because inspiration is right where you need it! However, as the sun joins forces with Neptune in Pisces on March 13, you should be mindful of spending money on something that *seems* great, but doesn’t give you evidence to support that theory. Don’t pull out the credit card for just anything, Aqua.

By March 18, you may gain a firmer grasp on where your life is headed and how you can utilize your resources more effectively. As the Full Moon in Virgo rises in your eighth house of investments, you’re making sure to not pour your energy into a leaky container and waste your time! Let go of what’s been cramping your style—especially if it’s no longer your problem.

As Venus joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius on March 28, you may feel like your desires are just out of reach. If something is being denied from you, make sure you’re not the one who’s standing in the way! Chances are, something may be holding you back from accepting the love you deserve, so be kind to yourself as you reconnect with your heart.