Aquarius, Your June Horoscope Includes A Plea To Practice Self-Care

Has something you love lost its spark, Aquarius? Are you struggling to reconnect with your artistic vision again? According to your Aquarius June 2020 horoscope, it’s no wonder! Until June 25, Venus—planet of beauty—is retrograding in your fifth house of creativity and romance. Don’t trip! This won’t last forever. In fact, this could be a good thing, as it might challenge you to develop new interests and redefine your poetic understanding of the world. You haven’t lost your mojo, in case you were wondering! You’re simply learning how to tap into the unlimited source of inspiration that lies within yourself, because you already have everything you need inside. Spend this time trying things out and seeing what you like.

One thing’s for sure: This month could contain a major crossroads moment in your life, because instead of a full moon and a new moon, there will be a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse. In astrology, eclipses are no joke! They often signify a super-important turning point, and it all begins with a lunar eclipse on June 5 in your social sector, making or breaking so many friendships. It may be time to say goodbye to friends you’ve long outgrown in favor of strengthening your bonds with more like-minded people. Let others’ actions speak for themselves!

When a solar eclipse dawns on your sixth house of work, health and routine, it may be time to take your wellbeing more seriously than you ever have. Mercury retrograde will also be moving through your sixth house, revealing all the ways in which you haven’t been taking care of yourself as much as you should be. Self-care is important, boo! Balancing your happiness with your ability to get things done is a tricky task, but committing to self-care regimens and daily to-do lists will help you stave off so much of the anxiety that procrastinating gives you. Listen to your intuition, Aquarius. You know what you need to do in order to get the most out of your life.

That said, don’t worry, because even if you feel like you’re all over the map during June, this month is preparing you for a majorly productive and busy summer. When courageous Mars enters your third house of communication, it will make you want to engage with intellectually stimulating people and learn, like, everything there is to know about everything. Expect tons of plans, moments of learning, and boundless energy. Get ready to thrive!