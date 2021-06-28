Aquarius, Your July Horoscope Is All About Working On Yourself

Your Aquarius July 2021 horoscope is here and it’s reminding you that relationships require cooperation and flexibility. After all, on July 6, Venus will form an opposition with Saturn—your ruling planet—which may make it all the more difficult to budge in your relationships. However, learning to pick your battles and when to set your ego aside will help you realize that sometimes, love is worth making the change.

Fortunately, you shouldn’t expect yourself to transform overnight. Start small, especially on July 9, when the new moon rises through your sixth house of routine, encouraging you to get back to the basics as you take practical measures toward progress. Let this new moon help you become more productive, healthy and organized. Don’t underestimate the impact of each decision that you make, every single day. It all adds up, Aqua!

By July 12, you can even take some of that proactive energy and use it to increase your cash flow! As Mercury forms a trine with Jupiter, you may discover innovative ways to make more money as well as put in more hours that will eventually be reflected by a bigger paycheck. But don’t worry, this isn’t all about grunt work! As the sun forms a trine with Neptune on July 15, you’ll also feel inspired to become more selfless and giving. You may even want to share some of your extra money by donating it to worthy causes!

By the time Venus enters your intimate eighth house on July 21, it may feel easier to let down your guard and truly allow yourself to trust someone. Love is always a risk, but it’s a risk worth taking. Don’t deny yourself that love! And as the sun enters your relationship sector on July 22, you may feel ready to finally enter a serious partnership with someone. Whether that partnership is centered on romance or business, it could be an important step.

However, don’t get so sucked into your alliances that you forget to focus on your own growth. As the Full Moon in Aquarius radiates throughout the cosmos on July 23, you may be processing revelations about who you are and who you want to become.

In fact, once Jupiter retrogrades back into Aquarius on July 28, it will launch a period of extreme growth and self-improvement that will last throughout the end of the year. Don’t underestimate yourself, Aquarius. The sky is truly the limit!