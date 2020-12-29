Aquarius, Your January 2021 Horoscope Is All About Self-Love & Healing

As January begins, you’re feeling domestic and tapping into your inner Betty Crocker, Aquarius! After all, January 6 is when energetic Mars activates your cozy fourth house of home and family, encouraging you to spruce up your living space, make yourself a home-cooked meal and spend time with whoever you trust most. Your Aquarius January 2021 horoscope is all about taking time for you and getting reacquainted with your heart.

You’re also working on establishing a connection between your conscious mind and your subconscious. On January 8, mental Mercury will activate your first house of the self, increasing your thought process and your confidence in your intelligence! This is a great time to take on projects that require a notable amount of brain power. Affectionate Venus will also enter your spiritual 12th house, encouraging you to heal the wounds in your love life, especially wounds that may be preventing you from accepting a deeper love.

The healing continues throughout the month. On January 13, the new moon will sparkle in your introspective 12th house, encouraging you to ruminate on the past and understand how past experiences have impacted you on a spiritual level. This is a beautiful time to focus on letting go and lifting some weight off your shoulders. What you’re dealing with may not be easy to acknowledge, so give yourself time as needed.

Aquarius season begins on January 19, and this year, it’ll be major. You may be embracing a multitude of changes, and you yourself will change in turn. You’ll also be thinking about how your surroundings may leave you feeling constricted. Break free from the patterns and the structures that leave your heart feeling heavy and create a more comfortable home you can relax in and enjoy.

The end of the month may leave you with a revelation about who you focus your energy on. On January 29, the Full Moon in Leo rushes through your partnership-oriented seventh house, which may encourage you to take a relationship to the next level. It may also change your perspective on how a healthy, successful relationship works.

Then, on January 30, Mercury will retrograde through your first house of the self, potentially confusing your feelings further. Give your emotions space to evolve, and you’ll be stronger for it come February.

