Aquarius—Your September Horoscope Wants You To Prepare For Lift Off, Because You’re Going Places

Just when you think you have everything figured out, life always has a way of throwing a curveball at you! Get ready, because your Aquarius horoscope for September 2022 says you’re exploring some unexpected places this month. On September 2, Mercury in your adventure-seeking ninth house will oppose Jupiter, tapping into your desire to get the most juice out of your squeeze! If you’re feeling uninspired, it’s time to remedy that by digging even deeper for the truth.

After all, on September 9, Mercury will station retrograde and encourage you to explore the untrodden path. Although you will likely feel incredibly lost at times and frustrated by delays and limitations, this retrograde is bringing your awareness to the meaning of life. It’s reminding you that life is meant to be lived, not stressed over. Reconnect with the philosophies that help you become a better human with a deeper connection to the world around you, Aqua.

Once a full moon in Pisces awakens your second house of money and self-worth on September 10, you’re realizing that not every problem can be solved with the swipe of a credit card. In fact, stability stems from something much deeper than your financial status, so feel the earth beneath your feet and remember that your roots eventually need watering.

By September 18, this retrograde is gonna feel more like a rollercoaster ride, because Mercury will once again form an opposition with Jupiter in your third house of communication. This could lead so some groundbreaking conversations that shift your perspective entirely. It could even lead to a schedule that’s been stretched beyond its capacity, so remember—you don’t have to say “yes” to everything you’re invited to. And once Venus in your eighth house of intimacy forms an opposition with Neptune on September 24, there’s a chance you may feel attracted to something dangerous, so remember—the red flags are there for a reason. Don’t try to explain them away.

You may feel like you’re starting to gain some clarity by the time the new moon in Libra sprinkles magic throughout your ninth house of wisdom and open-mindedness. Take a step and look at the big picture. Remember what moves you about the world around you. This new moon may even encourage you to further your education and enhance your skillset, because you’re never too old to learn!