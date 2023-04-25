Aquarius—Your May Horoscope Predicts Sudden Career Changes, Thanks to Eclipse Season

Scroll To See More Images

Taurus season shines a light into your private life this month, and Mercury retrograde is hitting close to home. But not to worry—your Aquarius horoscope for May 2023 has plenty of other exciting things in store, too.

The month begins with the transformational planet Pluto stationing retrograde in your sign, prompting a quiet review of the subtle inner work you’ve been doing over the past month. While you’ll feel this cosmic shift more than any other sign, Pluto works most of its magic from deep beneath the surface, so it shouldn’t be too disruptive to your daily flow.

The same can’t be said of Mercury retrograde, which is currently backspinning through your domestic fourth house and potentially stirring up drama. Whether it’s via rehashed family feuds, misunderstandings amongst roommates or an influx of nostalgic childhood memories, this retrograde could be rocky—so it’s important to embrace the slow and grounding energy of Taurus season. If issues crop up in your living space or private life, work through them with patience. This is especially helpful to keep in mind under lunar eclipse in Scorpio on May 5, which will stir some work drama into the cosmic mix, too. Look out for a career curveball being thrown your way or a sudden change of heart when it comes to your professional path. You’re in the process of stepping into your true authority, which might mean letting go of some limiting beliefs or commitments.

You’ll feel like you’re standing on much more solid ground once Mercury retrograde ends on May 14. And two days later, when expansive Jupiter enters Taurus, you’ll feel even more hopeful. During the course of the year-long transit, the good-luck planet will be sprinkling its magic over your domestic and emotional life, bringing loads of abundance, a greater sense of security and perhaps even some opportunities to level up your living space. The new moon in Taurus on May 19 is a beautiful time to do some spring cleaning in your home and set some heartfelt intentions. Get cozy under this lunation, and allow yourself to bask in all the comforts you’ve been blessed with.

Your love life starts heating up toward the end of the month, as fiery Mars hits your partnerships sector. This transit inspires you to be a leader in your relationships and express your desires and expectations more assertively. It’s a great time to take initiative toward deepening a commitment with someone, too. Just beware of getting caught up in a power struggle around May 20, as a tense face-off between Mars and Pluto could easily find you in a cutthroat battle of wills. Loosen up, or maybe let off some steam in the bedroom. Besides, the fun really gets going once Gemini season starts the following day. Once the sun enters this fellow air sign’s realm, creative ideas are flowing wildly and opportunities to get your flirt on are aplenty. Enjoy this sexy springtime magic.