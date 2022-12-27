Aquarius—Your January Horoscope Wants You to Take a Major Step Out of Your Comfort Zone

Scroll To See More Images

Free-thinking water-bearer, it’s time to to write a new story over the next 365 days! Your Aquarius horoscope for January 2023 shows that the time has come for you to take the reins and make some changes. Uranus—your ruling planet—is speeding things up in your 4th house of home and family, asking you to shake up your domestic routine and make a new choice. If you use this force to your advantage, you may find yourself heading towards something you have been wanting all along. If you allow Erratic Uranus to confuse you, you will end up with new developments that don’t fit your plans. Take the time to consider what changes would serve you best so you’re ready to face them head on.

The all-powerful sun will be flowing from your 12th house of dreams to Uranus on January 5. Expect to feel inspired by these energies. You may feel a calling from your subconscious, a passion you left behind or haven’t had time for lately. Embrace this opportunity to show off your uniqueness and stand out from the crowd. Listen to your inner guide and see where it leads you!

On January 14, Venus forms a tense relationship with Uranus and challenges you to break free from the situations and relationships that have impeded you. Previously, you may have found reasons not to give into the impulse, but the planets give you permission to chase these feelings. Before acting, give yourself the time to consider what you really want, why you want it, and evaluate the consequences that may arise. If you decide that freeing yourself from the relationship or situation is best, make sure to communicate clearly with any other people involved. Allow yourself to implement the changes you need!

Don’t forget, Aquarius season begins on January 20, water-bearers! With the sun in Aquarius, the pull to be your authentic, weird self will grow even stronger. On January 24, the sun dances with Jupiter and fills you with optimism and joy. Find the areas of your life you want to develop and use this positive energy to create a game plan. Jovial Jupiter grants you the ability to grow in both material and spiritual pursuits. Whatever you yearn for, the opportunity is there for you to take!

