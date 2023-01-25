Aquarius—Your February Horoscope Says You Have the Power to Make a *Lot* of Money

Scroll To See More Images

Time to spread the love, water-bearers, because it’s officially Aquarius season! Your Aquarius horoscope for February 2023 paints a picture of new emerging desires, honest self-love and you living the good life.

Lovely Venus is still chilling in your second house of luxury and values this month, stabilizing your relationships and your finances. Everything you love doing will fill you with even more pleasure. With your planetary ruler, Uranus, shining on Venus near the beginning of the month, you’re feeling ready to open yourself to new experiences and opportunities that expand your wallet and increase your zest for life. Maybe you try a new recipe with your partner or go to a dance class or maybe it’s time to redecorate your home. If you’re single, you may find yourself drawn to someone outside of your usual “type.” Go with the flow and have some fun!

On February 19, Venus and Pluto—planet of power and intimacy—form a favorable aspect, drawing you towards direct and honest conversations with your loved ones. It’s time to be your full self and experience true intimacy. You may come across a little strong as your desires and passions deepen, but by having a real dialogue with your loved one, you will experience an invigorated sense of self. With Pluto in your 12th house of the subconscious, you are primed to learn about the buried and hidden parts of yourself and face them head on. Permit yourself to experience radical self-honesty with compassion and you will come out stronger, more confident and more whole.

Dynamic Mars is moving through your fifth house of creation, fueling you with a magnetic energy that could step up your love life as well as your level of passion and inspiration. You’re more playful and daring, with lots of energy to connect and create. Just be careful you don’t burn yourself out trying to do it all. With charming Venus eyeing passionate Mars from afar as of February 4, your relationships are sure to be exhilarating, particularly if you’re in a healthy intimate relationship. If your relationship is a bit more complicated, watch out for feelings of frustration and anger. Channel this energy into something creative and fun. With deep connections and a dash of the unexpected, this Aquarius season is sure to be one to remember!

The Manifest Issue—Read Your Love Horoscope, Plus The Numerology Of 2023