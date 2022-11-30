Aquarius—Your December Horoscope Says You’re Setting New Trends & Pioneering Big Ideas

Scroll To See More Images

You’re feeling inspired by your social impact and your Aquarius horoscope for December 2022 wants you to keep going! You’re leaving a positive mark on the world, especially lately. As the Sagittarius sun continues to move through your worldly and interconnected 11th house, the content you post and the information you share has the power to reach the most remote corners of the world.

However, the 11th house also rules over social connections, and as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde on December 1, you may find that you’ve been growing frustrated about the lack of time you’ve been able to devote to your passion projects. Your constant concern for the greater good doesn’t always have to come at the cost of your own desires, especially when they can often intersect. When the full moon in Gemini descends upon the sky on December 7, it could lead to a volatile and earth-shattering creative breakthrough. In order to find the love and inspiration you’ve been searching for, you may need to be the one to stand up for it yourself. After all, freedom of self-expression is a human right!

As Jupiter—planet of growth and expansion—enters your third house of communication and close friends on December 20, you may find yourself becoming more devoted to local concerns. If you’re willing to share your ideas with others and facilitate intellectual developments, it will pay off big time in 2023.

Capricorn season begins on December 21, which will activate your 12th house of spirituality, endings and forgiveness. This time of year can often feel somewhat resigned, as though you’ve done all you can and you might as well make peace with it. Use this time to shed some of that unnecessary guilt you’ve been placing on yourself. The Capricorn sun will immediately square off with Jupiter in Aries, paving the way for beautiful conversations and promising ideas to rise from the rubble of your healing.

A new moon in Capricorn arrives on December 23, allowing you to manifest the life you’ve always wanted. If you can see yourself living as your true self, fully embodying your power, then you’re already on your way there. Don’t discount the way that faking it until you’re making it can put you in the right frame of mind to achieve.

Mistakes are inevitable, so don’t punish yourself for them. Mercury retrograde begins on December 29, stationing retrograde at 24 degrees Capricorn and forcing you to reexamine unresolved wounds from your past, especially if you’ve been struggling to feel wanted or needed. Remember—your strength of self neither begins nor ends with anyone else’s validation.