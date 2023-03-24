Aquarius—Your April Horoscope Says You’re Embracing a Deep Transformation, Thanks to Pluto

Scroll To See More Images

You have goals to meet this month, and meet them you shall! Your Aquarius horoscope for April 2023 says you’re starting the process of rebuilding your confidence and transforming your sense of self. You’re getting to know the new you, so make sure you make a good first impression.

As Saturn—your traditional planetary ruler—continues to make its way through your second house of values, it fuels you to take on new heights and strive for the best. Right off the bat, on April 1, from your sixth house of work, Mars, the planet of action, smiles on to Saturn, granting you the perseverance to follow through on your goals with vigor and efficiency. Now is the time to let passion and dedication fuel you. Not only does this help your career goals, but in your relationships too, this burst of energy and loyalty may just empower you to take things to the next level. Authority figures will be impressed by you and there is real opportunity for success in your business dealings.

Things slow down a bit when Saturn challenges the planet of love—Venus—on April 14. Saturn can sometimes feel like a heavy weight on our shoulders or, in this case, on our hearts. Maybe there is some distance in your relationship or some delays that keep coming up. Whatever it is, it’s definitely getting to you, water-bearer. You may feel like it takes more effort to keep up your relationships, both professionally and privately. It’s fine to spend some time alone, but don’t ignore the love you are receiving. Try to keep an eye focused on the big picture and remember that this will pass.

After Taurus season begins, on April 24, the cheerful and confident Sun will form a favorable aspect with Saturn, giving you a serious attitude set on accomplishing your goals. You are primed for showing off your leadership abilities, for receiving recognition and for applying your skills diligently and patiently. This isn’t the time to party or relax. Put the pedal to the metal and show what you can do. People are noticing you, so shine bright, Aquarius!

On April 28, aggressive Mars and unpredictable Uranus—your modern planetary ruler—dance together, filling you with motivation and inspiration. Are you ready to make some changes in your life, say goodbye to the things that are holding you back, and experiment with something new? Let yourself use the pioneering spirit of Uranus and Mars together to do the things you have been putting off.

With Pluto in Aquarius inching through the first degree of its 20-year-long transit, you’re beginning to get a sense of what the beginning of this next journey. If anyone is gonna be transformed by Pluto in Aquarius, it’s you. If you’re already starting to feel very different than before, don’t worry—it’s just the Universe at work.