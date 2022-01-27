Aquarius, Your February Horoscope Radiates Main Character Energy

You’re getting to know the person you’re becoming, Aquarius. The sun is shining in your first house of the self, making your Aquarius February 2022 horoscope a testament to all your many talents and unique strengths. However, you’re still a work in progress—and on February 1, the New Moon in Aquarius will give you a glimpse of what the future could look like. Believe in your best self, because as the sun runs into Saturn in Aquarius on February 4, you’ll begin feeling prepared to demand more from yourself. Your potential is unlimited, so raise the stakes!

You may feel spiritually rejuvenated once Mercury retrograde comes to an end on February 3. This retrograde has been spinning through your spiritual 12th house, unearthing your deepest feelings and emotional reservoirs. Embrace what you’ve been experiencing and let it bring you a sense of closure. However, once Mercury joins forces with Pluto in Capricorn on February 11, it could bring some intense pain to the surface. Let it all out—often, pain hurts you the most when you don’t even know it’s there.

On February 3, the Full Moon in Leo will shimmer in your seventh house of partnerships, bringing your attention to the ways in which you commit to and interact with the people you care about. This full moon has to power to make or break a relationship, so when someone tells you who they are, make sure to listen! As Venus and Mars join forces in your imaginative 12th house, you’re learning how to love being on your own. In fact, solitude will feel so enticing, you might feel like entering your own dreamworld. Don’t hesitate to explore the world within you!

Pisces season begins on February 18, and although this brings your solar return to a close, it will also take some of the pressure off you. The sun will enter your grounded second house, reminding you to be present in the current moment. Feel the earth beneath your feet, because gravity is all the support you need.

Once the Venus-Mars conjunction forms a trine with the North Node on February 28, you’ll feel compelled to embrace a much more enlightened understanding of love, life and the human condition. It’s a privilege to be alive! And at the end of the day, every experience—no matter how good or bad—has something to teach you.