Aquarius, Your August Horoscope Is Allllll About Relationships

Your relationships are about to get so much more interesting this month! After all, your Aquarius August 2021 horoscope begins with an opportunity to build the bonds you’ve always wanted. As a new moon encourages closeness in your seventh house of partnership on August 8, you may be thinking more about how you can work on healthier relationship dynamics. It takes two to tango, so make sure you’re willing to become a better partner, but also remember to pick partners who meet you halfway.

By August 9, you may feel unsure about the levels of intimacy that truly exist in your relationships. As Venus forms an opposition with Neptune, the boundaries in your relationships may not feel entirely clear, paving the way for emotional misunderstandings.

Luckily, by August 9, you may not feel as hung up on hurt feelings. This is when Venus will enter your lighthearted and spontaneous ninth house, encouraging you to take on a more adventurous and free-spirited understanding of your relationships. If you’re not having fun together, what are you even doing?

You may experience a boost of intelligence and intuition by August 18. As Mercury and Mars join forces in your psychic eighth house, you may uncover buried secrets and pave the way for intense emotional depth. However, this level of focus and understanding can easily leave you feeling obsessed, so remember to take a step back from any situation when needed.

Either way, a relationship may start to feel so much more exciting by August 19. You’ll feel a desire to spend time with someone who leave you feeling seen—as you should! Relationships should help you tap into your best self and remind you of your innate confidence.

As the Full Moon in Aquarius rains clarity throughout the cosmos on August 22, you may start to gain a better understanding of who you are and which relationships give you the space to let you truly be yourself.

All of this is preparing you for quite an intense Virgo season, Aqua. Beginning on August 22, the sun will enter your eighth house of transformation, encouraging you to let go of something that’s been standing in your way. Growth requires sacrifice and Virgo season will help you find the strength to embrace it!