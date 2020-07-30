OMG, Aquarius—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Life-Changing Relationship

Your Aquarius August 2020 horoscope is here and you’re the best friend everybody wishes they had! Leo season has you craving human connection as the sun radiates passion throughout your seventh house of partnerships and you feel a desire to strengthen your relationships. Spend some one-on-one time with people who fascinate you, commit to selfless acts that improve the lives of others and don’t be afraid to let down your guard! When communicative Mercury enters your seventh house, you’ll feel all the more inspired to have long phone calls, befriend new people and make good on commitments to your loved ones.

Get ready, because the full moon in Aquarius takes place on August 3, starting this month off very strong. This full moon could make you feel super emotional, Aquarius, so prepare for the waterworks! Luckily, feeling emotional won’t actually be so bad; it might even feel like a healthy, cathartic release. You’re having so many revelations about who you are—don’t be afraid to break free from your former self and embrace the person you’re becoming.

By the time Venus—planet of love and friendship—enters your 6th house of daily tasks and routines on August 7, you’ll feel like finally focusing on what you’ve been procrastinating and getting shit done! This transit is beautiful for revamping your schedule, getting organized and settling on a healthy work-life balance. You need to get to work, but you also deserve to play!

It may be the start of an incredibly life-changing relationship when the new moon in Leo takes place on August 17. You might spend this energy working through any issues plaguing your current relationship so that it can move forward stronger than ever. Or, you could also meet someone new who totally rocks your world. All you have to do is open your heart to the possibilities, Aquarius!

By the time Virgo season begins on August 22, you’ll know exactly who has your back. The sun will enter your intimate eighth house of shared resources, pushing you to gain the trust of those who matter. You’re ride or die, Aquarius. You deserve that same exact energy in return.