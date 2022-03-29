Aquarius—Your April 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Glistening With Luxury

Scroll To See More Images

You’re beginning this month with a surge of intelligence, so keep an open mind. Your Aquarius April 2022 horoscope is here and it kicks off with a new moon in Aries on April 1. This new moon will blast through your third house of communication, encouraging you to study and learn about topics that fascinate you. Take advantage of what piques your imagination! However, as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel equally as nervous about expressing your thoughts. Find the courage to do so, because it will only inspire courage in others too.

Take it easy on yourself, because on April 4, your inner critic may resurface with a vengeance. A Mars joins forces with Saturn in Aquarius, you may feel like you’re not expressing yourself as clearly as you want to. In fact, something may be holding you back from your true authenticity! Don’t pressure yourself into fitting into a perfect box, because the truth is, you’re constantly evolving and expanding. Give yourself grace as you embrace who you’re becoming.

Either way, you’re in for some positive reinforcement as of April 12. This is when the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in Pisces will douse you in luck, bringing you the wealth and abundance you’ve been searching for. You’re literally a magnet for cash right now, so embrace unexpected windfalls when they land on your doorstep.

And once a full moon in Libra rushes glimmers in your ninth house of adventure on April 16, you may be realizing that it’s time to take a risk. Don’t let the fear of getting lost prevent you from embarking on a journey. You’ll never know what you might find when you stumble into the unknown.

By April 27, you may be in the mood for some retail therapy as Venus joins forces with Neptune and Jupiter in Pisces. This will inspire you to surround yourself with beauty and luxury that leaves you feeling pampered. You deserve to adorn yourself, just remember that sometimes, less is more!

Practice patience and extend compassion toward yourself when you can, because on April 30, a solar eclipse in Taurus will send shockwaves of change to your fourth house of home and family. You’re embracing a shift that begins in your heart and ripples throughout the rest of your life. You may be outgrowing your current circumstances because you’re ready to blossom.