Aquarius, Your April Horoscope Is Here—It’s Time To Get Shit Done

Perhaps now more than ever before, it seems everyone is looking for a little guidance, be it from government officials, the media, or even the stars. If you’re researching your Aquarius horoscope for April 2020, it’s likely you’re leaning towards the latter, and I’m here to help. Stressful times force us to confront our realities, as well as acknowledge how we handle them and what we’re putting out into the world. We’re all in need of some good vibes right about now! Here’s what you’re bringing to the table, what you need to work on, and what you can expect from the month ahead, dear Aquarius.

Aries energy will revitalize you this April, Aquarius. You will find yourself itching to get things done, and you’ll crave action and movement. Granted, given the current state of the world and its health concerns, you might start to feel stuck or trapped as a result of not being able to go where you please at all times. Rely on exercise and physical activity (even at home!) to satisfy that itch and keep you healthy and sharp.

Your 3rd house will have you focused on travel this month—something that isn’t possible for a lot of signs right now. However, it’s likely that you aren’t actually getting on a plane and jet-setting somewhere, so this could mean cancelling trips or even just fantasizing about where you’ll go once you get the OK to take off. Try not to book any flights or commit to any major travel until April has passed—though with Venus going retrograde, I suggest holding off on any major decisions until summer time.

Luckily, the sun’s placement in your chart will increase your desires to communicate and connect with your friends and family. Lean in to your desires for joy and social opportunities! While many of these will be virtual, don’t be afraid to call friends up and dive deeper than basic pleasantries and the usual small talk.

Until you can travel again, treat yourself to a gorgeous map that doubles as décor, and start marking all the spots you’ll eventually visit. In the meantime, open up about how you feel—your vulnerability is a great asset, Aquarius. Don’t be afraid to give it a little bit of a spotlight.

