Aquarius—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Tapping into a Deep Source of Power This Year

If your creative juices have been running on empty, you’ll love what your Aquarius 2023 horoscope has in store. Mars retrograde in Gemini comes to an end on January 12, stationing direct in your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. As 2023 picks up speed, you’ll start feeling more inspired and ready to pursue whatever it is you’re so passionate about.

The most month of the year will be March, especially if you’re an Aquarius or Aquarius rising. It all begins on March 7, when Saturn enters Pisces, where it will remain for the next two years. Breathe a sigh of relief, because you overcame the many challenges brought to you by Saturn in Aquarius. This transit pushed you to better yourself in ways you never thought you could, so pat yourself on the back. However, the adventure is only just beginning, as Pluto—planet of creation and destruction—will also enter Aquarius on March 23. Pluto will spend the next 20 years in your zodiac sign, which means you’re one of the key players in the spiritual revolution that’s heading for Earth like a comet. Make no mistake—Pluto in Aquarius will change the world and it needs your help in order to make that happen. Calling all Aquariuses! Pluto has just given you an important mission, which is to be the change you would like to see in the world.

While you embrace self-discoveries and a renewed sense of independence, Mercury in Taurus will station retrograde in your fourth house of home and family from April 21 to May 24. This will force you to remedy the problems that wait for you behind closed doors, whether that’s by solving issues with relatives or organizing the mess in your closet. You’re gearing up for an exciting new era in your career, as a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus will start the next chapter in your ambitious 10th house. Don’t worry about being prepared, because you’re more than ready for what comes next!

If you’ve been dealing with drama in your household, you’ll love what’s to come when Jupiter in Taurus begins on May 16. Watering the seeds you’ve planted in your fourth house of home and family, this transit will bring love and abundance to your personal life and your sacred space. However, as Jupiter immediately squares off with Jupiter, you may be forced to assert your independence from relatives that don’t give you enough room to grow. And on July 17, the North Node will enter Aries, where it will give your third house of communication a productive boost. This year, you’re learning how to say what you mean and mean what you say.

However, when Venus stations retrograde in Leo—your opposite sign—from July 22 to September 3, it will shine a revealing light on in your relationships. Spend time mending broken hearts and learning from your mistakes. This retrograde could lead to temporary breakups and chance encounters with exes and old friends, giving you a chance to get some closure.

Things speed back up again by October 28, when a blood-moon-lunar-eclipse in Taurus rises in your fourth house of sacred spaces and private places. You may find yourself sorting through more problems at home and healing your family dynamic. Let go of what used to feel like home, but no longer does. When 2024 arrives, you’ll take a major step toward validating yourself.

