20 Aquafaba-Rich Recipes That Make Your Favorite Desserts Vegan-Friendly

by
It’s no longer enough to strip your desserts of gluten and added sugar, now we’re taking out egg whites and dairy and swapping in aquafaba—as in the leftover water after cooking chickpeas or from the beans in the can. Searches for the ingredient are up 160 percent on Pinterest right now, with vegans (and just general health nuts) whipping up the bean water as a light and foamy egg substitute in dessert recipes including cookies, macarons, cakes, and even mayonnaise.

While it’s certainly not going to be called a superfood any time soon, there is some validity to the hype. Dietitian Marie Spano told us that, yes, aquafaba is low in fat and calories and also has other health benefits. “Aquafaba contains folate and antioxidants, but the greater value is when aquafaba’s used as a binder or egg replacer when cooking,” she said.

If you’re interested in trying it out, or just want to impress your vegan friends on Instagram (#aquafaba #vegan #healthfood etc.), then click through the gallery for 20 aquafaba-rich dessert recipes.

1 of 20

Gluten-Free, Refined-Sugar-Free Vegan Crepes with Aquafaba

Ice-Cream and Giggles

Vegan Lemon Meringue Pies

Lazy Cat Kitchen

Photo: Lazy Cat Kitchen

Vegan Mango, Raspberry and Vanilla Meringues

Korasoi

Photo: Korasoi

Oil-Free Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake

Lazy Cat Kitchen

Photo: Lazy Cat Kitchen

Vegan Macarons

The Blenderist

Photo: The Blenderist

Fudgy Vegan Brownies

Lazy Cat Kitchen

Photo: Lazy Cat Kitchen

Dairy-Free Baked Mini Donuts

Lucy's Friendly Foods

Photo: Lucy's Friendly Foods

Mint Chocolate Chip Vegan Macarons

Crazy Vegan Kitchen

Photo: Crazy Vegan Kitchen

Healthy Iced Lemon Donuts

Peppers and Peaches

Photo: Peppers and Peaches

Vegan Lime Tarts With Meringue

Veganosity

Photo: Veganosity

Vegan Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Mousse

Tinned Tomatoes

Photo: Tinned Tomatoes

Vegan and Gluten-Free Coconut Macaroons

The Blenderist

Photo: The Blenderist

Vegan Meringue Kisses

Lazy Cat Kitchen

Photo: Lazy Cat Kitchen

Cinnamon Rolls

Vegan Richa

Photo: Vegan Richa

Vegan Rice Krispies Treats

Jerry James Stone

Photo: Jerry James Stone

Vegan Marshmallow Cream

Thrive

Photo: Thrive

Vegan Royal Icing Cookies

The Blenderist

Photo: The Blenderist

Vegan Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Delicious Everyday

Photo: Delicious Everyday

Magical Vegan Pavlova

The Blenderist

Photo: The Blenderist

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Vedged Out

Photo: Vedged Out

