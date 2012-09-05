Want: Aqua Cashmere Sweater

Classic collegiate attire is huge for fall. Whether it’s donning a full-skirt or personality glasses, be ready to get down with your studious side. We’re loving this cream sweater with brown elbow patches — perfect to pair with a brightly colored skirt, as shown above, or simply with jeans for that all-American look.

The contrast between the dark brown and the cream is enough to make this embellishment noticeable, but not too showy to take away from the overall flattering shape of the sweater. Best of all, the neutral tones ensure you can wear whatever added jewelry you like — from gold studded bangles to colorful statement necklaces!

Aqua Cashmere Sweater, $198, Bloomingdale’s