Are April and Valentine Still Together from 90 Day Fiancé? The Biggest Age Gap

If you can’t wait for the season finale to answer your question of if April and Valentine from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise season 3, we did some internet sleuthing for you. There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens.

The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together? Read on.

This season has so many twists and turns with five new couples and one very familiar one. We meet Everton and Jordan, Juan and Jessica, April and Valentine, Scott, and Lidia, and Matt and Ana, and revisit VaLentine and Carlos, who we met in season 2. The series synopsis for season three is as follows: “It’s an all-new season of 90 Day Fiancé love stories set in and around the Caribbean, as Americans who fall in love in paradise wonder if it can last once the suntan fades away. First seen in season 2, VaLentine and Carlos are now about to say ‘I do,’ but a past relationship threatens their union.”

So, are April and Valentine still together from 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise season 3? Read more to find out

Are April and Valentine still together from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise season 3?

Status: We think they broke up!

April is a doctor who visits her personal trainer fiancé Valentine in the Dominican Republic. There is a 12-year age gap with April being the older one at 38 and Valentine at 26; it’s the largest age gap in this iteration of the show. Her family doesn’t seem to support her relationship, and things twisted and turned when April says in the trailer, “This motherf— disappeared for four, five days. I don’t understand what crazy turn my life has taken,” she said. A friend off camera can be heard asking April, “You’re a beautiful girl, why the hell you gotta go to a whole ‘nother [sic] damn country to meet someone?” But will they be able to work it out to get to marriage?

Social media suggests the two may have ended their relationship as Valentine doesn’t appear on any of April’s recent Instagram posts, unlike other couples on the show. All she’s posted about is the promo for the show which debuted on April 17, 2023. So either April is being super cagey or they’re in Splitsville. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise is available to stream on TLC via Discovery+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.