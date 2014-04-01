April Mood Board: 13 Things That Are Inspiring Us This Month

A new calendar season is officially here, and our editorial team has been injected with all sorts of spring-spiration, making it the perfect time for installment two of our new StyleCaster Mood Board series, where we highlight all our favorite things every month!

Our interests are varied: We’re inspired by a range of things from the worlds of pop culture, music, the arts, interior design, and—of course—fashion. Here, we’ve highlighted out 13 things our editors are feeling for spring. Take a look, and let us know: What’s your April inspiration?

1. Embellished Sandals

We’ve already decided that mules are the shoe shape of the season, but with so many fabulously fugly sandal options coming out, how will you know which to choose? Opt for a pair that come in fun pastel hues to inject your outfit with a hint of spring. And since this silhouette is a fun new trend, don’t be afraid to snatch up a set that has fun embellishments or charming details. The quirkier the better!

2. Easter Eggs

Delicate, decadent, and designer. Easter happens Sunday April 20, and we’re having a natural sugar rush just by thinking of all the sweet treats (remember last year’s $10,000 chocolate egg? Be sure to visit us again closer to the date, where we’ll be showing off some homemade Easter Eggs inspired by this season’s hottest runway looks.

3. The modern art runway trend

Every few years, we see hints of the art world trickle into the fashion styles of the season. This year it’s more obvious than ever, with bright primary colors and bold geometric faces and brushstrokes splattering over shift dresses, jackets, tops, and accessories.

4. Metallic ’80’s leather

Two words describe a fun new way to rock the bright bold colors of the season: metallic leather. You can find skirts, bags, jackets, and shoes all made from buttery leather in new incandescent shades for a fun injection of glimmer to your wardrobe. One of our favorite new shiny goodies are these shoulder bags by Koret.

5. Kate Moss x TopShop

After a three year hiatus, supermodel and style icon to basically everyone, is back with a new Kate Moss x Topshop collection. We had a severe addiction to the floral tea dresses and denim cutoffs of seasons past, and couldn’t be more excited to see what she’s been cooking up.

6. Coachella

We’re packing up our desert boots and flower crowns for a trip out to Indio! StyleCaster x UGG Australia is hosting a not-to-be-missed desert style haven and pool party. With Chloe Norgaard and Dalton playing DJ sets, UGG summer sandals, and custom flower crowns by Michelle Madonna, you’ll be ready to hit the festival in some serious style.

7. Belt bags

The fanny pack has gotten a fierce fashion upgrade by designer newbie Erin Dana. Her debut collection of leather handbags come in statement making pastel colors and features this signature style of a convertible belt bag. Wear it around your waist, around your hips, with one pouch, or two, and voila, you’re hands-free.

8. Don Draper

After seven emotionally restrained seasons, Don Draper is debuting his swan song season. Well, the first half of it at least. But there are still so many questions to be answered: Will Peggy take over the agency? Will Don die? Will Meghan die? Will Joan and Roger be together in the end? What will Kiernan Shipka be wearing the entire time? On April 14th, we begin to find out.

9. Game of Thrones

If last season’s bloodier-than-bloody conclusion was any indication, the drama in the Seven Kingdoms is about to reach a fever pitch. Will Daenerys claim her throne? Will Joffrey get his come-uppance? What will become of Arya? Will winter ever actually arrive? The fourth season debuts April 6th on HBO.

10. Cherry Blossoms

April 8-12 is predicted to be this year’s peak bloom season for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington DC. The planting of these beautiful trees started in 1912 as a gift of friendship from Japan, where the cherry trees, known as Sakura, represent the evanescence of human life and how delicate it is, and epitomizes the constant rebirth and transformation of culture. The flowers are loved so much that festivals have popped up all around the world. On a related Mother Nature-ly note, April 22nd is officially Earth Day so make a conscious effort to recycle, shop sustainable, or just hug a tree.

11. Formula X Single Use Press-Pods

These individual pods of nail polish are mini disposable squeeze bottles of polish. They’re perfect for people like me who buy a million bottles of nail polish but only use each color once. Plus, they’re tiny and cute for traveling! Read all about them in our review on Beauty High.

12. Orange Lipstick

Orange is the New Black as well as the new pink. Orange lips have been all over the Spring runways and there’s a hue out there for everyone. Have a darker complexion? Go bold with a bright orange shade. More fair skinned? Try something with a peachy tone or hint of pink. One of our favorite orange go-to’s is the diverse range by MAC.

13. HA! by Scott Weems

Regardless of whether you prefer downloading to your Kindle, streaming through your headphones, or clutching a hardback with real (gasp!) life paper, every book worm needs to pick up a copy of HA! by Scott Weems. The book is all about the psychology behind laughter, and why we laugh when we do, with a few laughs on the way.