Your April Horoscope Includes Mercury Retrograde & a Total Solar Eclipse—Here’s the 411

Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping and the planets are working this April! Your April horoscopes for 2023 begins with Aries season still in full swing, fueling our fiery, impulsive side. We don’t want to ask for permission when Aries is in-charge. Just be careful not to let a hot-temper and combative nature slip through as well. Keep the Mars energy of Aries working in your favor!

On April 3, Mercury moves into Taurus, focusing our minds on practical affairs. During this transit, it’s easier to solidify plans and take tangible steps forward. The flexibility of Mercury doesn’t always love the rigidity of Taurus so we should all watch out for a tendency to dig in our heels. Stay open-minded and don’t say no to something just because it is new and different. Mercury will station retrograde on April 21, bringing about delays and miscommunications around our finances and other practical affairs. This is a good time to rework your finances and try to get things organized so that when Mercury goes direct on May 14, you can make whatever changes you have been planning. Definitely wait to open any new credit cards or purchase anything big until after this time, if you can.

The Full Moon in Libra on April 6 is a great time to think about our balance between meeting our personal needs and tending to the needs of others. Meditate and reflect on the relationships in your life. Take some time during this full moon to reach out to those people in your life you care about and let them know your thinking of them.

Taurus season kicks into gear on April 20, allowing us a chance to ground ourselves to the practical needs in our lives. This is a good time to really apply yourself to your goals and create boundaries around the things that aren’t serving you. The bull is a symbol of power and determination, giving you permission to root yourself in your beliefs and personal strength.

The Solar Eclipse in Aries is on April 20 and it’s a big one. Its impact can be felt for six months afterwards. This is the beginning of a cycle of self-discovery, of embracing our authentic self. Aries asks us to take charge of our life and try something new with confidence. Something in our lives will likely come to a close in order for this new opportunity for personal courage to begin. To find out where to focus your energy on this powerful Total Solar Eclipse, take a look at which house is ruled by Aries in your birth chart. No matter what, it’s time to revitalize ourselves with something fresh and new.

There is so much to look forward to this April! Here’s what you can expect, according to your sun and/or rising sign:

How the Planets Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign This Month

Aries

Saturn—the harbinger of responsibility and reality—has begun to take a hard look at your 12th house of the subconscious, meticulously opening all the hidden closets of your mind and cleaning up what’s been hiding there. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus

The powerful and transformative Pluto will be granting its energy to Venus around the same time so expect your affection for your loved ones to grow, grow, grow. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini

Mercury—your ruling planet—will be moving through your 12th house of subconscious starting on April 3. You may find yourself feeling a bit more private and introverted at this time, keeping your thoughts and ideas to yourself. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer

Do you already feel energized? Mars—planet of action—is pumping you up as it continues to move through your first house of identity. You are full of energy and ready to make your mark. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo

On April 20, the Sun moves into your 10th house of career and professional relationships, drawing your focus to your reputation and public standing. This is not the time to shy away—you are asking to be noticed. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo

On April 11, the charming planet of love—Venus—will move into your tenth house of public reputation, bringing social opportunities to your career. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra

On April 11, lovely and sociable Venus—your planetary ruler—will move into your ninth house of travel and wisdom. You are seeking the new, both physically and mentally. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio

Pluto—your modern planetary ruler—is eyeing romantic Venus from afar on April 11, adding a dash of intensity and passion to your intimate relationships. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius

Also on April 11, the Sun brings its vitality and confidence to Jupiter in Aries, which also happens to be your expansive and abundant ruling planet. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn

On April 7, Mercury—the planet of intellect—smiles on to Mars and fills you with an incredible sense of purpose. You’re able to work quickly and efficiently, holding on to lots of information at once. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius

With Pluto in Aquarius inching through the first degree of its 20-year-long transit, you’re beginning to get a sense of what the beginning of this next journey. If anyone is gonna be transformed by Pluto in Aquarius, it’s you. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces

On April 7, Venus—the planet of love—laces fingers with Neptune, bringing out your sensitive, caring side. You want to enjoy the pleasures of life: good sex, good food and good art. Read your full monthly horoscope here.