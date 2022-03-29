Your April 2022 Horoscope Definitely Does *Not* Disappoint

Scroll To See More Images

This month, you’re blasting toward success and moving at the speed of light. After all, your April 2022 horoscope begins with the sun in bold and unstoppable Aries, so harness your power and embrace your passion! On April 1, a new moon in Aries will arrive late in the night, pushing you to follow your instincts and compete harder than ever. However, the sun will also be forming a conjunction with wounded Chiron, dredging up anxiety and self-doubt as you pursue your goals. Extend compassion toward yourself, because fear never truly goes away. However, that doesn’t mean you have to let it control your life.

While you might feel impatient, remember that taking things slowly has its own perks. By April 4, you might run into even more obstacles along your journey. As Mars will join forces with Saturn in Aquarius, the road to success may be filled with traffic, so let precision and focus guide you through this rough patch. Even the tallest orders can be delivered as long as you take things one step at a time!

Fortunately, it’s all leading up to something spectacular on April 12. This is when Jupiter and Neptune will form a conjunction in Pisces, bringing you a rush of artistic and romantic energy in the process! This beautiful alignment will open your heart to a deeper form of love and a stronger sense of spirituality, so drink up every last drop of its power! And when a full moon in Libra lights up the night on April 16, it will inspire you to invite more balance and harmony into your life. Remember—too much of a good thing can eventually become a bad thing. It will also encourage you to use diplomacy to solve conflicts with others!

By April 27, you might feel ready to release your resentments. After all, this is when Venus will join forces with Neptune in Pisces, elevating your empathy and increasing the sparkle in your love life. Love transcends all, so let forgiveness nourish your heart. By the time Venus joins forces with Jupiter in Pisces on April 30, the party truly begins! Indulge in all the romance, friendship and abundance you desire, because there’s plenty of magic to go around!

However, April 30 is also when a solar eclipse in Taurus will take place. In astrology, an eclipse is a big freakin’ deal, because it can come with major life changes and transformative occurrences. In fact, an eclipse has the power to bring you face to face with your ultimate destiny! Stay tuned for what this new era has in store, because this is just the beginning.

Aries

Work on letting go of your need for approval from others, because Mars will join forces with Saturn in Aquarius and intensify the tension in your social circle. Read your full horoscope here.

Taurus

As the sun joins forces with Chiron, you’re finding the courage to face your demons, because your secrets have power! Read your full horoscope here.

Gemini

You’re embracing your ability to be a leader this month, Gemini. This month begins with an opportunity to expand your outreach and network with meaning. Read your full horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re gearing up for some *major* career success. Stay tuned, because there’s a good chance you’re *finally* being recognized for all your hard work! Read your full horoscope here.

Leo

Get ready to explore the great beyond and embrace liberation, because your April horoscope begins with an opportunity to embark on an adventure. Read your full horoscope here.

Virgo

This month, you may receive a helping hand that changes everything. As Jupiter joins forces with Neptune in Pisces, it will open your heart to the love, loyalty and commitment you seek. Read your full horoscope here.

Libra

You’re in for an amazing April, but by the end of the month, you may be tackling some heavy emotions. A solar eclipse in Taurus will smolder in your eighth house of transformation on April 30, bringing your demons to the surface. Read your full horoscope here.

Scorpio

You’re in for a ridiculously awesome month, Scorpio. However, your April begins on a more serious and sobering note. Read your full horoscope here.

Sagittarius

You’re in an enviable position, Sag. Your April horoscope starts with a new moon in Aries on April 1 that will send fireworks to your fifth house of fun and romance. Read your full horoscope here.

Capricorn

This month brings a solar eclipse in Taurus that galvanizes you to embrace a major shift to your day-to-day life. Don’t worry, you’ll make it through. Read your full horoscope here.

Aquarius

You’re making money moves this month, and no one can hold you back. Decide for yourself what you value and ignore the naysayers. Read your full horoscope here.

Pisces

The month begins with you buckling down to take care of business. Luckily, your horoscope gets *way* more interesting, so stay tuned for something beautiful. Read your full horoscope here.