Your April Horoscope Is Here—Prepare For A Relationship Shake-Up

Welcome to April! This month kicks off with you feeling competitive, brazen, passionate and ready for a debate. After all, messenger Mercury enters Aries on April 3, tapping into the fullest extent of your mind and the raw power of your unfiltered thoughts. Let this inspire you to be more courageous in terms of how you communicate, but take care not to be too brusque, as you might hurt someone’s feelings. That said, April’s emotional intensity will really kick in come April 9, when Mars—planet of conflict—squares off with sensitive and scatterbrained Neptune. This might leave you feeling distracted, confused and more interested in your dreams than real life. Babe, your April 2021 horoscope has only just begun and it’s already wilder than a meteor shower!

Aries season will reach new depths by April 11. This is when the new moon in Aries takes place, which is the perfect opportunity to pour your whole entire heart into your goals. Aries grabs life by the horns and refuses to let go! Allow yourself to be consumed by the overwhelming desire to commit to self-improvement and win the game. But, be careful of becoming a little too obsessed with being the best—on April 16, the sun will square off with domineering Pluto, paving the way for overinflated egos and ruthless behavior.

Luckily, the grounded energy of Taurus will have already begun seeping through the cosmos by April 14. This is when Venus—planet of love—enters Taurus, its home zodiac sign. This launches an incredibly sensual, luxurious and romantic period of time that will enrich your love life and your social life with gorgeous vibrations. When Mercury enters Taurus on April 19, it will slow down your thought process and encourage you to think carefully and critically before making any decisions. Embrace patience as you get the job done! While Aries was the hare, Taurus is the tortoise. These careful, laid-back vibrations will all settle into place by April 19, when Taurus season begins.

However, your relationships will experience a shake-up come April 22, when the Venus-Uranus conjunction takes place. Relationships may suddenly end or begin as you meet new and exciting people. You’ll likely feel a deep and primal energetic shift by April 23. Mars will enters protective, emotional and passive-aggressive Cancer, slowing things down even further. Cancer doesn’t move straight forward; instead, it moves sideways. This may leave you feeling hesitant to jump into anything or extra-sensitive to outer stimuli.

The month ends with a ~dramatic~ showdown. On April 26, the Full Moon in Scorpio will rain intensity and shockwaves throughout the cosmos, bringing incredibly deep-seated truths to the surface. And when Pluto stations retrograde on April 27, it will initiate a slow and spiritual period of inner transformation. Embrace the process of accepting new beginnings!

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle April, and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope below.

Aries

Brace yourself! Aries season is officially in motion, inspiring you with a deeper passion for life, as well as the drive to be your best and achieve the impossible. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

It’s the calm before the storm, Taurus. The month begins with Mercury activating your 12th house of spirituality, encouraging you to take on a more introspective mentality. Give yourself time to process all of the emotions you’ve been carrying. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

You’re going into the month of April ready to talk about your dreams, Gemini. After all, Mercury enters your 11th house of visions on April 3, helping you identify what your aspirations are as you put your focus into leaving a positive impact on the world. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

You’re competing to be the best this month, Cancer! After all, on April 3, Mercury will enter your authoritative 10th house, tapping into your ability to speak with confidence and bolster your professional persona. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

Your perspective on the world is changing this month, Leo. You’ll feel the shift immediately when, on April 3, Mercury enters your expansive ninth house of wisdom. This will prompt you to make sense of everything in a new way, and in helping you tell the stories of your life, you’ll understand how far you’ve come! Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

Your intuition is on fire this month, Virgo. On April 3, Mercury will activate your strategic eighth house, tapping into the depths of your investigative abilities! Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

This month, you’re tapping into that charm you’re so famous for, Libra! When Mercury enters your interpersonal seventh house on April 3, you’ll be craving the opportunity to get to know someone on a one-on-one level. Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

This is bound to be an organized, energized and potentially life-changing month for you, Scorpio. On April 3, Mercury will activate your productive sixth house, encouraging you to become more measured and detail-oriented in your approach to just about everything. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

April begins with you craving fun, pleasure and artistic exploration, Sagittarius! After all, on April 3, Mercury will dance into your fifth house of creativity and self-expression, encouraging you to indulge in all the things that bring you joy and ecstasy. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

Expect to feel a little more domestic this month, Capricorn. Mercury will activate your emotional fourth house on April 3, which may leave you craving empathetic exchanges and situations with the people you love and trust most in the world. There’s nothing wrong with insulating yourself in a little love and comfort! Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

Expect to feel especially intelligent and charismatic as the month begins, Aquarius! When Mercury enters your brainy and clever third house on April 3, you’ll find yourself connecting the dots, studying new topics and regaling everyone with your fascinating witticisms. Own it, Aqua! Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

Take a deep breathe, babe. Your horoscope is urging you to slow down and find a sense of peace this month. When Mercury activates your sensual second house on April 3, it will prompt you to connect with the world through the five senses. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.