Your April Horoscope: The Stars Aren’t Slowing Down, So Buckle Up

Anyone else feeling a little uncertain right about now? My hand is raised high, and I know I’m not the only one. There’s no deny thing things have been, well, a little all over the place lately, and even I’m a bit curious as to what April will have in store for us. Lots of social distancing? A more intense quarantine? Right now, it seems that no one—not even government officials—can say for sure, so your best bet is to look to your April horoscope 2020 for some guidance. What do the stars have in store for the next four weeks, you ask? Apparently, quite a lot.

I’ll just come right out and say it: Some signs are going to be having a better month than others. Leos in particular will be #thriving, while signs like Sagittarius and Libra will have to overcome a few struggles—that said, it’s nothing they can’t handle! Overall, April is a month meant for practicing gratitude and productivity. With so many of us stuck at home, it’s only right that we take some time to look inwards and reflect.

Given the current terms of social distancing, this is also a great month to reach out to friends and family and focus on strengthening relationships. No, you can’t meet up for happy hour, but you can have a great time video-chatting on Zoom! If distance really does makes the heart grow fonder, this month will reveal who’s in your life for (Bachelor voice) “all the right reasons.”

Read on for a peek at how each zodiac sign will handle April, and follow the link to your full horoscope below.

Aries

How does ~enhanced sexual intimacy~ sound to you, Aries? You're in for quite the month! Put your energy to good use, and don't forget to set aside time for self-care, too.

Taurus

In times of uncertainty, big changes can be scary, but so long as you trust the process and stay motivated you'll be just fine, Taurus.

Gemini

April is your time to shine, dear Gemini! Strengthen your relationships, complete projects you've been putting off, and stay on your grind—it'll be worth it.

Cancer

April is a time to better yourself, Cancer. Instead of making hasty decisions, slow your roll and focus on perfecting your work/life balance.

Leo

Shout out to you, Leo. You're in for a great month! Expect romantic success as well as the opportunity to smash your career goals.

Virgo

Your month is truly what you make it, Virgo. Don't let your self-sufficient ways leave you stressed and alone. Now's the time to think positively and be kind.

Libra

The fear of getting stick is keeping you down, Libra, but stay focused and strive to be someone others can lean on. You can handle whatever comes your way.

Scorpio

You better take care of yourself this month, Scorpio! Stick to routines to ease your mind, and throw in a workout or two to serve your body. Both will do you wonders.

Sagittarius

Don't let feelings of low self-esteem creep in just because times are tough, Sagittarius. Remind yourself how amazing you are, and how far you've come.

Capricorn

Working from home, Capricorn? Wherever you are, it's time to acknowledge how your mental and physical homes are affecting you this month.

Aquarius

April will be a month of getting shit done for you, Aquarius! Who doesn't love productivity? You certainly do.

Pisces

If you're reading this, stop adding to cart! There's no need to be online shopping RN, Pisces. Focus on gratitude instead.