Just in: Your April 2018 Horoscope

“Not so fast!” is the motto of the month. The stars are ripe with enthusiasm, and yet it’s essential to take considered, purposeful steps; there’s trouble and strife around the 4th, 5th, 11th, and 25th if we act without thinking things through.
However, if we’re prepared and move with realism, practicality, and patience, we’ll fare better, so take it slow and steady. There are sweet spots for our efforts, with days bearing fruit—enjoy the 7th, 12th, and 17th!
Midmonth gives us ultimate pause, with a new moon on the 15th (9:57 pm EST), closely followed by radical revelations, which demonstrate surprising and sweeping changes. The 14th, 24th, and full moon April 29th (8:58 pm EST) fuel our growth and emphasize progress made since November.
Aries: March 21–April 19
You can make serious headway in your field of choice now, Aries, with Mars in your career and recognition zone. Just spend a little extra effort on feeling good in your own skin; it’s your time to feel body confident, with new beginnings on the 15th. The 4th could have you on edge, while the 18th is electric, so be mindful of how you express yourself or radically alter your look.
Stability increases from the 20th; you'd might like to consider ways to increase your earnings or improve financial security throughout the month. Joint investments, commitments—including property—and stronger bonds with a partner are highlighted April 24th and 29th.
Photo:
Candace Napier
Taurus: April 20–May 20
Surf's up, Taurus! Seriously amazing waves are yours to ride on the 7th, 11th, and 12th, propelling ventures forward—with you front and center of the board! Community and special partners lend a hand, with the 14th being particularly uplifting.
You’ll need to temper your enthusiasm to drive ahead just a little, as behind the gorgeous veneer, you’re processing major change. You’ll probably need to escape the everyday, as ongoing private issues continue to demand attention in April. However, you can claim a new outlook and truly embrace transition after a concentrated pause on the 15th. By the 20th, you’ll have regrouped, ready to celebrate important unions on the 29th!
Gemini: May 21–June 21
Until the 15th you’ll be revisiting issues concerning friends, your professional network, or connections within your social scene. Plenty of private matters are catching your eye, which presents a dilemma around how to direct your focus and energy. The 4th and 5th neatly exemplify this—you might find it’s easier to step back from your community to regroup personally, and put this into practice on the 11th, too.
Life eases just a little from the 15th, yet excitement, intensity, and spontaneity arrive in waves throughout April—the 18th and the 24th to 26th are better dealt with from a distance, Gemini. You’ve got permission to stand back. The 29th brings news about work.
Cancer: June 22–July 22
Allow your direction in life to take center stage, Cancer. There’s a new beginning in the works for you midmonth, while the 18th makes it strikingly apparent how you’ve reinvented yourself—embrace change around how you come across in the world!
April helps evolve your unique message and position; your network will become increasingly significant toward the end of the month, as you step closer toward community, however on the 29th solo passions are in the spotlight.
Expect power struggles as you make your mark; relationships are full of dynamic and spirited action presently, and while there’s great fun and pleasure to be had in partnership, interactions come fully loaded.
Leo: July 23–August 22
April highlights new ventures, while simultaneously putting the brakes on, Leo. Patience is needed, as exploring exciting avenues clashes with your everyday routine and demands. This is acute on the 11th; however, if you trust the process, a fresh start further afield can be made on the 15th. The 18th will rock your world, as change is realized.
Step up from April 20th, preparing for recognition in advance; make an impression on those able to open doors or offer a helping hand, showing how hard you’ve worked on the 7th. Despite the focus on your worldly role, the 24th and 29th reveal more about your home story.
Virgo: August 23–September 22
Close bonds or a private agreement continue to occupy headspace this month, Virgo, and passions run high as you process. Finances, shared spaces, a partnership, or a legal issue has your attention, yet this is also a compelling time to take action around what you enjoy most.
Balance is needed on the 4th, 11th, and 25th in particular, as two interests compete.
Relationships run more smoothly from the 20th; the 12th and 17th are also extremely positive. However, before you venture toward new horizons (with or without bae) you must reset the dial around your sense of commitment. Hone in with resolve on the 15th; the 18th emphasizes progress.
Libra: September 23–October 22
It’s easy to edge into deeper into waters now, Libra; however, surface-level details still need to work themselves out. You've got the stamina and impetus to drive ahead at home, gaining stable footing and security in your environment; the 7th, 11th, and 12th add reassurance, while the 14th lends stability via your professional role or chosen position.
Despite increasing in trust, important relationships are still charged with changeability, and it’ll be some weeks yet before the dust truly settles. Seize a fresh start in partnership on the 15th, and prepare for new shoots to take root thereafter. Finance or job news comes by the 29th.
Adventure calls from the 25th; prepare to spread your wings.
Scorpio: October 23–November 21
How you relate to those closest to you and your rapport with others dominates this month, Scorpio. You might be learning or building your skills among peers, and your efforts can be rewarded with beautifully flourishing relationships—partnerships materialize or evolve.
The 14th is your best day for personal self-expression, while the 17th presents feedback. As the month draws to a close, celebrate your accomplishments and journey; the 24th, 26th, and 29th deliver recognition among your inner circle!
Vocational or everyday tasks might seem extra challenging now, especially April 4th, 11th, and the 25th. However, give your work-life agenda time to settle, noticing supersonic shifts on the 18th.
Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Work and play tussle for attention in April, as opportunities are presented to get down to business, yet passions run high till the 20th.
You’re in a strong position for financial and professional accomplishment, with your efforts delivering positive repercussions on the 24th. This is a highly significant time for your personal transition, and a true power day for Sagittarius. The 29th reveals more about your private journey.
Enthusiasm for solo passions and physically invigorating interests—everything from flamenco to romantic flings—can be front and center as you begin the week of the 15th. The 18th greatly emphasizes spontaneous self-expression; use this day to affirm what you love, making a bold statement.
Capricorn: December 22–January 19
You’re a force to be reckoned with as April opens, with a brilliant sense of self-discipline and drive. Your domestic setup, sense of self-care, nurturing tendencies, or family issues are hotly highlighted this month; pushing ahead with abundant force only antagonizes matters.
Pour oil over troubled waters by heightening your sense of pleasure. Indulge in the activities you enjoy most, allowing creativity to pulse steadily throughout the month. A fresh start for home comes on the 15th, and you can move ahead recognizing the sweeping changes that have been reestablished underfoot. Your place within a special community is emphasized from the 24th; gather toward your group on the 29th.
Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Despite your being in fine form around friends or colleagues, there are transitions happening behind the scenes, which could feel like a sticking point, Aquarius. Allow yourself to replenish and recharge in homely spaces, or pause at a suitable resting spot on Saturday the 7th, and the 11th, 12th, and 17th. Domestic life draws you inward from the 20th, too, though the 24th and 29th bring important career growth into focus.
Around the 15th, there’s a shift in your sense of connection. Welcome realizations around changes to your inner circle and how you relate to and learn among your closest peers.
Wednesday the 18th could be incredibly prolific!
Pisces: February 19–March 20
It’s a great time to be involved with community and social activities and to enjoy friendship, Pisces. While financial or work activities are still settling, put your efforts into establishing your presence where you see fit. You could be incredibly effective in helping a cause, even if you have to delicately manage the practicalities of your commitments. Note April 12th as amazing for you personally.
Fresh starts in your position can be driven ahead more seamlessly after the 15th, so consider your earning potential and how radically your role has changed. The 29th shines a light on growth in a special venture; thank those who have positively impacted your journey.
