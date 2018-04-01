Just in: Your April 2018 Horoscope

“Not so fast!” is the motto of the month. The stars are ripe with enthusiasm, and yet it’s essential to take considered, purposeful steps; there’s trouble and strife around the 4th, 5th, 11th, and 25th if we act without thinking things through.

However, if we’re prepared and move with realism, practicality, and patience, we’ll fare better, so take it slow and steady. There are sweet spots for our efforts, with days bearing fruit—enjoy the 7th, 12th, and 17th!

Midmonth gives us ultimate pause, with a new moon on the 15th (9:57 pm EST), closely followed by radical revelations, which demonstrate surprising and sweeping changes. The 14th, 24th, and full moon April 29th (8:58 pm EST) fuel our growth and emphasize progress made since November.