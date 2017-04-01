What the Zodiac Has in Store for You This Month: Your April 2017 Horoscope

Venus continues swimming in her retrograde cycle for the first couple of weeks in April, spelling relationship challenges and a touch of chaos around the things we hold dear. The 15th marks a turning point: Progress can resume, but not without further complications courtesy of Mercury, retrograde from the 9th.

A full moon peaks in the early hours of the 11th with extra potency—not only are our love and communication planets off kilter, but no-filter Jupiter clashes with powerful Pluto. Be extra mindful, interacting with care in the run-up to this date; avoid unnecessary harms and grievances.

While Mercury and Venus govern different areas, the general message can be distilled as such: go slow. The new moon on the 26th delivers an uplifting, green light.

Kimberly Peta Dewhirst views the world through an astrological lens, incorporating a love of beauty and fashion to her interpretation of the zodiac. Discover your dress style by the stars and schedule a private reading at starsignstyle.com.