April Fools Trend: Bunny Ears Are Back In Action!

It’s April Fools’ Day! I’ll be honestit’s not my favorite holiday, but the beginning of April does signal the coming of certain spring-centric things, one of them being Easter. Face it: it’s nearly impossible to walk into a drug store this month without being incessantly tempted by aisles filled with Peeps and Cadbury Cream Eggs, and every window display is pastel-colored and covered in bunnies.

It seems that stylists have gotten into the Easter spirit early this year, too, since bunny ears have started popping up in editorials. I thought for sure that the bunny ears were a one-season sensation when Marc Jacobs showed them for the Louis Vuitton Fall 2009 collection, but Natalia Vodianova wears them on the cover of the May issue of Tatler, and our boy Andrej Pejic looks lovely in a lace pair in a Stephen Ward-shot editorial on Contributing Editor.

I know that it would take another bunny ear appearance or two to make this a trend, but would you try out this spring-y headgear, or do you think it just looks silly? Look at it this way: If you want to sport a pair but think you’d make a fool out of yourself, there’s no better day of the year to do it than today.