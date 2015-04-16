The Perfect Bring-to-Work Lunch From Star Chef April Bloomfield

As cliché as it might be, we girls love our salad. That’s not to say we only love eating salad, but when it comes to healthy, easy, accessible lunches, greens usually top our list. However, it’s a given that eating the same ho-hum salad day after day gets pretty boring, so we sought out advice from British star chef April Bloomfield—best known to New Yorkers as the creator of the city’s best burger at her flagship restaurant The Spotted Pig.

Believe it or not, despite being best known as the carnivore’s favorite chef, Bloomfield has a long history in the kitchen of prizing locally sourced ingredients. Her latest cookbook A Girl and Her Greens includes over 80 recipes with vegetables as the centerpieces.

One of our favorites from the book is a steamed and raw radish salad with kimchi and sesame.

“Because I’m an Englishwoman with an Englishwoman’s palate, the salad I came up with is a quiet one, not full of the fermented fireworks you might expect,” Bloomfield writes of the recipe. “Because I love radishes so very much, I chose to showcase their sweet, sharp bite in a mellow, mouth-fillingly flavorful sesame dressing. I like that in some bites, however, you do get a hit of spicy, funky kimchi.”

Here’s how to make it yourself at home!

Steamed and Raw Radish Salad with Kimchi and Sesame (Serves 4 to 6)

Ingredients

3/4 lb. daikon radishes (each no thicker than 11/2 inches), peeled, topped, tailed, and cut into 1-inch irregularly shaped pieces

1 lb. mixed small radishes (some with pert greens left on), halved lengthwise if larger than 1 inch in diameter

2 T plus 1 tsp. sesame seeds

4 T neutral oil, such as safflower or grapeseed

3/4 cup roughly chopped drained kimchi

2 T of kimchi liquid

1 tsp. toasted sesame oil

1 head Little Gem lettuce, root end and floppy outer leaves discarded, leaves separated

Maldon or another flaky sea salt

Directions

Put a steamer insert (or a colander, so long as the pot’s lid can still close) in a large pot with a lid. Add about 1/2 inch water to the pot, pop on the lid, and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the daikon radishes to the insert, cover again, and let them steam until they’re fully tender but not mushy, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove the daikon and let it cool. Put the steamed and raw radishes in the fridge to chill for about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, put the sesame seeds in a small skillet. Set it over medium heat and toast, stirring and tossing frequently, until they’re a few shades darker, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer them to a bowl to cool. Set 1 teaspoon of the seeds aside and pour the rest into a mortar, along with a pinch of salt. Thoroughly pound the seeds, add 1 tablespoon of the neutral oil, and stir until smooth.

Pulse half of the drained kimchi in a small food processor until you have a coarse puree. Transfer it to a bowl and mix in the rest of the kimchi, the kimchi liquid, the sesame oil, the remaining 3 tablespoons of the neutral oil, and 1 teaspoon of salt.

Combine the kimchi mixture, steamed radishes, raw radishes, and Little Gem leaves in a large bowl and toss well. Season to taste with salt and transfer the vegetables to a plate in a heap. Drizzle the sesame paste mixture over the vegetables, then sprinkle on the remaining sesame seeds.

From A Girl and Her Greens by April Bloomfield. Copyright 2015 April Bloomfield.