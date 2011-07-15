StyleCaster
April 77 + St James x Andre Bastille Day Soiree: Party Snaps

Susie G
by
What better way to celebrate the French national holiday known as Bastille Day than with two trs chic clothiers? Thankfully, April 77 and Saint James did just that as the two French brands both threw cool-as-school parties at two of New York’s trendiest hotels in honor of la quatorze juillet (that’s July 14th for you non-francophones) Thursday night.

April 77 founder Brice Partouche teamed up with pal Ilirjana Alushaj (Apache Beat, The Pop Manifesto) to put together a chill-tastic afternoon at the SoHo Yard, located at the SoHo Grand Hotel. With Brice and Ilirjana DJing everyone’s favorite ye-ye songs and French pop diddies, the summer fte was trs, trs bien!

Celebrating their collaboration with graffiti artist Andr on the label’s classic “Naval II” shirt, Saint James, along with Opening Ceremony, hosted a soiree at the Meatpacking District’s Le Bain where the venue’s staffers were uniformed in these limited edition tops. Both Parisians and non-Parisians alike gathered at the venue’s rooftop lounge, enjoying crepes and the gorgeous view of the city skyline.

To see which trendy New Yorkers and Parisians came out to help celebrate La Fte Nationale, be sure to click through the photos in the slideshow above!

April 77's Brice Partouche with his "amie" Ilirjana Alushaj at their Bastille Day party held at the SoHo Grand Hotel

Les amis pour toujours: Downtown darling Phil Via and hair stylist Christian Salazar

Jive! Jive! Jive! model Shane Gimball was actually happier than he appears at last night's soiree

Saint James celebrated their collaboration with French artist André at The Standard Hotel's Le Bain lounge

Alejandro Inglemo's Brandon Acton-Bond and Six Six Sick Girls' Tiffany Gong

Le Bain staffers were outfitted the limited-edition Saint James shirts, available at Opening Ceremony

ODILON designer Harold Kuhn with nightlife darling Leggs Diamond

