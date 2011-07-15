April 77 + St James x Andre Bastille Day Soiree: Party Snaps

What better way to celebrate the French national holiday known as Bastille Day than with two trs chic clothiers? Thankfully, April 77 and Saint James did just that as the two French brands both threw cool-as-school parties at two of New York’s trendiest hotels in honor of la quatorze juillet (that’s July 14th for you non-francophones) Thursday night.

April 77 founder Brice Partouche teamed up with pal Ilirjana Alushaj (Apache Beat, The Pop Manifesto) to put together a chill-tastic afternoon at the SoHo Yard, located at the SoHo Grand Hotel. With Brice and Ilirjana DJing everyone’s favorite ye-ye songs and French pop diddies, the summer fte was trs, trs bien!

Celebrating their collaboration with graffiti artist Andr on the label’s classic “Naval II” shirt, Saint James, along with Opening Ceremony, hosted a soiree at the Meatpacking District’s Le Bain where the venue’s staffers were uniformed in these limited edition tops. Both Parisians and non-Parisians alike gathered at the venue’s rooftop lounge, enjoying crepes and the gorgeous view of the city skyline.

