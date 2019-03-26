This Just In: Your April 2019 Horoscope

Scroll To See More Images

Whenever I think of our upcoming April 2019 horoscopes, I think about butterflies—specifically migrating, painted lady butterflies. Because for about a week now, Los Angeles has been host to a massive flock of them. And this year, there’s been a substantial increase in numbers that’s left everyone in Southern California feeling like they’re in a Disney movie. Anyway—migration. It’s about movement and the search for something more. Something with meaning.

Sure, it can be as deceptively simple as laying our eggs to continue populating the Earth with our species. But I’m not convinced that’s all it is. Because migration is not a spring break vacay to Miami Beach. It’s hard. It’s leaving everything you’ve ever known and all the comforts of home for something new and quite frankly, unknowable. It’s perilous AF, and yet, these painted ladies do it every year. These inner stirrings and callings for us to follow our ancestors and pursue hard-to-define things feels sacred and beautiful and more than a little bit unhinged. All that to say, all these butterflies are so pretty and this whole situation feels very lit. So often we are reminding ourselves to stay grounded. Firmly planted. To bloom in spite of it all.

I don’t know. Sometimes I like the idea of just being like: screw it, I’m going to bail because this sucks and I have feet not roots. I am allowed to leave. Wanting to leave is OK. I owe nothing and no one my presence.

Which brings us back to April, and our destinies/horoscopes/the deep and probing questions that have !!! no !!! answers !!! Because I think it’s important to remember that (especially as women) we always have a choice. And while it’s beautiful to be graceful and smile and trust in abundance, it’s just as powerful to ride off into the sunset with two middle fingers blazing without apology. So take this horoscope as you would anything else: with an open heart and mind. And trust that you can pick up and carry only that which serves you. The rest let scatter to the four winds.

Aries –

April 2019 should have you looking through a whole new lens, Aries—one of freedom. It’s a season of firsts and heightened emotions. This is a great time to journal, or pick up a new routine or hobby. Something to remind you that things can be different. If you let them.

Taurus –

Focus on intuition this month, lovely Taurus. Especially with food. Eat when you’re hungry. Nourish your body AND soul. Today I bought a gigantic smoothie and then washed it down with Chipotle because my intuition is actually just a monster. But I feel powerful, and you deserve to feel that way, too.

Gemini –

You are so many things at once, Gemini. But having many faucets of your personality and sense of self aren’t the same as personal satisfaction and a deep sense of identity. This April, you may notice yourself focusing on personal growth. Realizing that just because you used to engage in certain behaviors/thoughts, doesn’t mean you still have to.

Cancer –

Gosh, Cancer. You’re just my favey. Is that OK? Is it rude to the other signs? I don’t care. You are a deep feeler, and this April is no exception. You may find yourself more emotional, or seeking our spiritual or religious guidance. Being able to feel things is a gift. Even if it means crying every time you see a puppy or remember your old mail man.

Leo –

No one likes being treated like a queen more than you, Libra. So indulge. Make a budget and TREAT YO SELF. Mimosas! Fancy cheese and chocolate dipped fruit! Expensive leather boots! Let yourself want things. And then, like, get some of those things.

Virgo –

Being of service and giving back is one of the quickest ways to revive your sense of purpose and put you into a deeper state of intention. So don’t ignore your penchant for thoughtfulness, Virgo! Sometimes self-care involves others, too. All the signs thank you for your friendship and amazing dance moves.

Libra –

You can’t feel safe without trust, Libra. In your partner, in your work, in your relationships. And safety is huge. It’s basically the foundation on which we base our entire lives. So how can you trust more? Are there people or situations that have proved themselves to be untrustworthy? This month, your physical and emotional safety are worth fighting for. I want that for you, Libra.

Scorpio –

Once we all grow up and start thinking seriously about things like gas prices and sensible shoes (UGH!)—things start to get decidedly less fun. Make an effort to get some more fun and humor into your life, Scorpio. It’s OK to let your ass show a little bit, so to speak. If you can’t remember the last time you laughed so hard your abs cramped—that’s a problem.

Sagittarius –

You know who is the absolute best? Bill Watterson. Not only did he create Calvin and Hobbes, but he is an artist with quiet integrity who refuses to commodity his art for money or fame. This April, Sagittarius—be like Bill Watterson. Full of integrity about that which makes thy loins sparkle.

Capricorn –

Watching you work your magic is a thing of beauty, Capricorn. Your drive and commitment are compelling AF. But this month, I want you to push yourself even further. This April, strive for authenticity. What really feels good, and what does your brain say feels good? Those can be two different things. Feel your feels. They aren’t always sexy, but they make time stop in the best of ways. They make you who you are.

Aquarius –

Have courage this month, dear Aquarius. You may have been going through a difficult time, but now is the time to take care of yourself as best you can and stay strong. Or fall apart. Sometimes, being strong means having the courage and vulnerability to completely lose your shit. People will still love you. You will still be enough, even with tears on your face and an empty Carl’s Jr. bag at your feet.

Pisces –

Ooh, spicy Pisces. It’s a pseudo-rhyme for sure, but I am a faceless entity on the internet and I get to do what I want with minimal repercussions. Anyway—physical appreciation. Give it to yourself, Pisces. In a world that wants us to be tan (but still white!), hairless (except in all the right places), small (but a juicy booty)—it is so easy to look in the mirror and be like: Genetics, why are you so rude? But they aren’t! Lean into what you look like. It’s OK if its uncomfortable. That means you’re growing.

So here we are, you beautiful dolphin babies. A new month, new challenges and some more precious numbered days. Right now, I don’t want you to be grounded. I want you to be wild and maybe even a little dangerous. I want you to be a butterfly taking it’s time, migrating as it chooses.

I just want you to be happy. And I want you to want that too.

Love, love and love.