We Approve: Rebel Wilson Set To Host MTV Movie Awards

Now for some news we can really get behind: Last night during the series finale of “Jersey Shore,” MTV announced that Rebel Wilson will host the MTV Movie Awards. The actress has been on our radar ever since her hilarious appearance in “Bridesmaids” as Kristen Wiig‘s roommate. She’s heightened her profile enormously over the course of 2012, appearing in successful flicks like “Pitch Perfect” and “Bachelorette.”

While the MTV Movie Awards tends to be forgotten in the midst of other more high-profile awards shows, Wilson’s gig will definitely have us watching. Given her penchant for sketch comedy, we can’t wait to see what she—and her inevitable special guests—have in store for us.

The show airs on April 14, 2013—so if we make it through the alleged end of the world today, we’ll be sure to watch!