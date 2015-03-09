It’s Official: You’ll Be Able to Buy The Apple Watch on April 10

You might want to start lining up now: Apple has finally revealed the launch date of its buzzy new gadget, the Apple Watch. According to the company’s CEO Tim Cook, we’ll be able to get our hands on the device come April 10, when it’ll be available for pre-order, and it will start shipping on April 24.

Details were given at a special arena-style “keynote” event in San Francisco—a hallmark of the brand’s big announcements–and Twitter predictably went berserk, as it did last September when the company revealed details on the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. It was at that presentation that the concept of the Apple Watch was introduced, which Cook says is the company’s most personal device to date, and its first foray into wearable tech.

At today’s announcement, we learned that the watch will have numerous, pretty incredible functions, which you can read about here, but the big one is that you’ll be able to make and answer calls right on Apple Watch using the built-in speaker and mic.

We also learned the watch will have an all-day battery function, and that you can download the Apple Watch iPhone app starting today, which is how you set up Apple Watch and choose which notifications to receive.

What we already knew: The first-of-its-kind watch functions with a totally new piece of technology called Digital Crown, a versatile tool that answers the fundamental challenge of how to magnify content on a small display. With the Digital Crown, you can scroll, zoom, magnify and navigate information. We also know the device is built from custom alloys of stainless steel, aluminum, and 18-karat gold, it’ll start at $349, and that it’ll require an iPhone 5, 5c, 5s, 6, or 6 Plus in order to work.

Head over to Apple now to read all about the watch, as well as new products the company is releasing this year!