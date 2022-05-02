Best Buy Is Giving Away Free Apple TV+ Subscriptions With No Purchase Needed—Get the Deal Before It Ends

If you haven’t watched shows like Ted Lasso, Severance and Pachinko, you may want to know how long Apple TV+’s free trial is and how to continue to have a free account even after it ends.
Apple TV+ is apple’s exclusive streaming service with hundreds of original shows, movies and documentaries—better known as Apple Originals—including Ted Lasso, Severance, Pachinko, Central Park, The Morning Show, Servant and See. The service launched in November 2019 and is available in more than 100 countries, with over 25 million subscribers in the across the world.
In 2021, Ted Lasso became the first Apple TV+ original to win a Primetime Emmy when the show took four awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein and Outstanding Supporting actress in a Comedy Series for Juno Temple. In 2022, Apple TV+ also won its first Academy Award when CODA took home three Oscars for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay.
With acclaim from reviewers, fans and awards academies, it’s understandable why so many want to know about Apple TV+’s free trial to see the service for themselves. Read on for what we know about how long Apple TV+’s free trial is and how to get a free account with its current deal.
What are Apple TV+’s current deals?
Best Buy’s Free Apple TV+ Deal
Want Apple TV+ for free? Best Buy has a current deal where users can receive a free Apple TV+ subscription for three months. Along with the Apple TV+ deal—which saves users around $15 from Apple TV+’s current price of $4.99 per month—Best Buy also has other deals for subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+. With Best Buy’s deals, users can receive a free Apple Music subscription for six months (a $60 savings from Apple Music’s current price of $9.99 per month); a free Apple Fitness+ subscription for three months (a $30 savings from Apple Fitness+’s current price of $9.99 per month); and a free Apple News+ subscription for three months (a $30 savings from Apple News+’s current price of $9.99 per month. In total, Best Buy’s Apple deals save users a $125 from subscribing to each service individually. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Best Buy’s free Apple TV+ deal.
- Visit Best Buy’s free Apple TV+ deal page
- Click “Add to Cart”
- Click your cart and check out
- Sign into your Best Buy account or continue as a guest
- Enter your information and payment method (you won’t be charged until after the free three months are over)
- Check your email for instructions on how to create your free Apple TV+ account
- Start watching Apple TV+!
How long is Apple TV+’s free trial?
Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial.
How much is Apple TV+?
Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Apple TV+ is also included in Apple One, a bundle with five other Apple services: Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. Apple One costs $14.95 per month for an Individual plan; $19.95 per month for a Family Plan (which includes 200GB of iCloud storage and allows users to share with up to five other people) and $29.95 per month for a Premier plan (which includes 2TB of iCloud storage and allows users to share with up to five other people.) The Individual plan saves users $6 from subscribing to each service on its own; the Family plan saves users $8 from from subscribing to each service on its own; and the Premier plan saves users $25 from subscribing to each service on its own.
What comes with Apple TV+?
Along with hundreds of Apple Originals (including original comedy and drama series, documentaries and children’s shows), Apple TV+ is also ad-free and allows users to share their subscription with up to five people. The service also allows users to download Apple TV+ content to their devices to watch them offline without Wi-Fi. New Apple Originals are added each month, while new episodes of existing shows are added each Friday.
What’s on Apple TV+?
See below for a full list of Apple TV+’s original programming.
Drama
- For All Mankind
- The Morning Show
- See
- Servant
- Truth Be Told
- Amazing Stories
- Home Before Dark
- Defending Jacob
- Little Voice
- The Mosquito Closet
- Lisey’s Story
- Foundation
- Invasion
- Swagger
- The Shrink Next Door
- Suspicion
- Severance
- The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
- WeCrashed
- Slow Horses
- Roar
- Shining Girls
- The Essex Serpent
- Black Bird
- Dr. Brain
- Pachinko
- Now and Then
- Echo 3
- Extrapolations
- Five Days at Memorial
- Masters of the Air
- Shantaram
- Surface
- Bad Monkey
- The Changeling
- City on Fire
- The Crowded Room
- Dear Edward
- Lady in the Lake
- Wool
- The Big Cigar
- Chief of War
- Constellation
- Dark Matter
- Disclaimer
- Hannibal
- Hedy Lamarr
- Hijack
- The Last Thing He Told Me
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Manhunt
- Metropolis
- My Glory Was I had Such Friends
- The New Look
- Presumed Innocent
- The White Darkness
- Container
- Liason
- Midnight Family
- The Custom of the Country
- El Gato Negro
- The Guru
- Little Rock Nine
- Losing Earth
- My Ex-Life
- Sugar
- Time Bandits
Comedy
- Dickinson
- Little America
- Mythic Quest
- Trying
- Ted Lasso
- Physical
- Schmigadoon!
- Mr. Corman
- Acapulco
- The Afterparty
- Loot
- Central Park
- Bad Sisters
- Hello Tomorrow!
- High Desert
- The Big Door Prize
- Shrinmking
- Mrs. American Pie
- Platonic
- Sunny
- Strange Planet
- Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown
Kids & Family
- Ghost Writer
- Puppy Place
- Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show
- Snoopy in Place
- Doug Unplugs
- Stillwater
- The Snoopy Show
- Wolfboy and Everything Factory
- Get Rolling with Otis
- Harriet the Spy
- El Deafo
- Pretzels and Puppies
- Pinecone & Pony
- Sago Mini Friends
- The Search for WondLa
- Yo Gabba Gabba!
Docuseries
- Visible: Out on Television
- Home
- Dear…
- Greatness Code
- Long Way Up
- Tiny World
- Becoming You
- Earth At Night In Color
- 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
- The Me You Can’t See
- Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
- The Line
- Lincoln’s Dilemma
- The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball
- They Call Me Magic
- Make or Break
- The Big Conn
- Prehistoric Planet
- The Dynasty
- Earthsound
- Gutsy Women
- The Jet
- Omnivore
- The Reluctant Traveler
Sports
- Friday Night Baseball: Countdown to First Pitch
- MLB Daily Recap
Variety
- Oprah’s Book Club
- Helpsters
- Fraggle Rock: Rock On!
- Helpsters Help You
- The Oprah Conversation
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
- Carpool Caraoke: The Series
