Best Buy Is Giving Away Free Apple TV+ Subscriptions With No Purchase Needed—Get the Deal Before It Ends

If you haven’t watched shows like Ted Lasso, Severance and Pachinko, you may want to know how long Apple TV+’s free trial is and how to continue to have a free account even after it ends.

Apple TV+ is apple’s exclusive streaming service with hundreds of original shows, movies and documentaries—better known as Apple Originals—including Ted Lasso, Severance, Pachinko, Central Park, The Morning Show, Servant and See. The service launched in November 2019 and is available in more than 100 countries, with over 25 million subscribers in the across the world.

In 2021, Ted Lasso became the first Apple TV+ original to win a Primetime Emmy when the show took four awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein and Outstanding Supporting actress in a Comedy Series for Juno Temple. In 2022, Apple TV+ also won its first Academy Award when CODA took home three Oscars for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur and Best Adapted Screenplay.

With acclaim from reviewers, fans and awards academies, it’s understandable why so many want to know about Apple TV+’s free trial to see the service for themselves. Read on for what we know about how long Apple TV+’s free trial is and how to get a free account with its current deal.

What are Apple TV+’s current deals?

Read on for Apple TV+’s current deals.

Want Apple TV+ for free? Best Buy has a current deal where users can receive a free Apple TV+ subscription for three months. Along with the Apple TV+ deal—which saves users around $15 from Apple TV+’s current price of $4.99 per month—Best Buy also has other deals for subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+. With Best Buy’s deals, users can receive a free Apple Music subscription for six months (a $60 savings from Apple Music’s current price of $9.99 per month); a free Apple Fitness+ subscription for three months (a $30 savings from Apple Fitness+’s current price of $9.99 per month); and a free Apple News+ subscription for three months (a $30 savings from Apple News+’s current price of $9.99 per month. In total, Best Buy’s Apple deals save users a $125 from subscribing to each service individually. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Best Buy’s free Apple TV+ deal.

Visit Best Buy’s free Apple TV+ deal page Click “Add to Cart” Click your cart and check out Sign into your Best Buy account or continue as a guest Enter your information and payment method (you won’t be charged until after the free three months are over) Check your email for instructions on how to create your free Apple TV+ account Start watching Apple TV+!

How long is Apple TV+’s free trial?

Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial.

How much is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. Apple TV+ is also included in Apple One, a bundle with five other Apple services: Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud+, Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+. Apple One costs $14.95 per month for an Individual plan; $19.95 per month for a Family Plan (which includes 200GB of iCloud storage and allows users to share with up to five other people) and $29.95 per month for a Premier plan (which includes 2TB of iCloud storage and allows users to share with up to five other people.) The Individual plan saves users $6 from subscribing to each service on its own; the Family plan saves users $8 from from subscribing to each service on its own; and the Premier plan saves users $25 from subscribing to each service on its own.

What comes with Apple TV+?

Along with hundreds of Apple Originals (including original comedy and drama series, documentaries and children’s shows), Apple TV+ is also ad-free and allows users to share their subscription with up to five people. The service also allows users to download Apple TV+ content to their devices to watch them offline without Wi-Fi. New Apple Originals are added each month, while new episodes of existing shows are added each Friday.

What’s on Apple TV+?

See below for a full list of Apple TV+’s original programming.

Drama

For All Mankind

The Morning Show

See

Servant

Truth Be Told

Amazing Stories

Home Before Dark

Defending Jacob

Little Voice

The Mosquito Closet

Lisey’s Story

Foundation

Invasion

Swagger

The Shrink Next Door

Suspicion

Severance

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

WeCrashed

Slow Horses

Roar

Shining Girls

The Essex Serpent

Black Bird

Dr. Brain

Pachinko

Now and Then

Echo 3

Extrapolations

Five Days at Memorial

Masters of the Air

Shantaram

Surface

Bad Monkey

The Changeling

City on Fire

The Crowded Room

Dear Edward

Lady in the Lake

Wool

The Big Cigar

Chief of War

Constellation

Dark Matter

Disclaimer

Hannibal

Hedy Lamarr

Hijack

The Last Thing He Told Me

Lessons in Chemistry

Manhunt

Metropolis

My Glory Was I had Such Friends

The New Look

Presumed Innocent

The White Darkness

Container

Liason

Midnight Family

The Custom of the Country

El Gato Negro

The Guru

Little Rock Nine

Losing Earth

My Ex-Life

Sugar

Time Bandits

Comedy

Dickinson

Little America

Mythic Quest

Trying

Ted Lasso

Physical

Schmigadoon!

Mr. Corman

Acapulco

The Afterparty

Loot

Central Park

Bad Sisters

Hello Tomorrow!

High Desert

The Big Door Prize

Shrinmking

Mrs. American Pie

Platonic

Sunny

Strange Planet

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown

Kids & Family

Ghost Writer

Puppy Place

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show

Snoopy in Place

Doug Unplugs

Stillwater

The Snoopy Show

Wolfboy and Everything Factory

Get Rolling with Otis

Harriet the Spy

El Deafo

Pretzels and Puppies

Pinecone & Pony

Sago Mini Friends

The Search for WondLa

Yo Gabba Gabba!

Docuseries

Visible: Out on Television

Home

Dear…

Greatness Code

Long Way Up

Tiny World

Becoming You

Earth At Night In Color

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

The Me You Can’t See

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

The Line

Lincoln’s Dilemma

The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball

They Call Me Magic

Make or Break

The Big Conn

Prehistoric Planet

The Dynasty

Earthsound

Gutsy Women

The Jet

Omnivore

The Reluctant Traveler

Sports

Friday Night Baseball: Countdown to First Pitch

MLB Daily Recap

Variety

Oprah’s Book Club

Helpsters

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

Helpsters Help You

The Oprah Conversation

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Carpool Caraoke: The Series

